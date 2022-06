SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Gary Payton II's stats don't jump off the page at you, but his absence from the Golden State Warriors defense during the Boston Celtics pivotal Game 1, fourth-quarter surge was hard not to notice.Payton has emerged this season after years of struggling to find a place in the league. The last player signed to a contract heading into the season by the Warriors, Payton quickly began to chisel out playing time with his dogged defense and highlight reel dunks.By the time the playoffs began, Payton found himself in the starting lineup assigned with attempting to...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO