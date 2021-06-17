ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Motorcycle crash injures Davenport man

 2021-06-17

Cover picture for the articleA Davenport man was transported to a local hospital early Thursday after he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and crashed on River Drive near Mound Street in Davenport. The incident occurred about 4:18 a.m. Marcus...

Quad-Cities police train to deal with active shooters

The question on Americans' minds: Could it happen here?. In all-too-common nightmare scenarios, gunmen have killed dozens in shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and now Ames, in recent days. Quad-Cities police agencies and school districts say they stand by prepared, planning for the worst and hoping for the best.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Moline police hope gun buyback will help reduce gun crime

To help fight gun crime in the Quad-Cities, the Moline Police Department is trying a tool other departments around the country have used to get guns off the street. As gun violence continues to be an epidemic in the Quad-Cities and across the country, with recent mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma, local law enforcement is trying to block the path of legally owned firearms going into circulation as "criminal commerce."
MOLINE, IL
Davenport, IA
Iowa Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Iowa Accidents
Davenport, IA
Iowa Traffic
Davenport, IA
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Genesis Health System#Davenport Police
