This is the sixth volume of a weeklong series on the theme of fatherhood in the work of six contemporary filmmakers. You can read the rest here. If you really want to know a man, ask him to describe his father. I can’t remember where I first heard this maxim — maybe Oprah, possibly Bill Belichick — but I’ve tested it a few times and have found that it’s quite true. What a man says or, just as tellingly, doesn’t say about his father will tell you a lot about his own identity. When applicable, the inverse also works. If you want to learn about a man, ask about his son.