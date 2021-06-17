“19-Year-Old Me Could Not Have Written This Book.” Sherry Turkle on Why Some Stories Take Time

Leslie Brody is a creative writing professor, playwright, and biographer. She is the author of Irrepressible, her biography of Jessica Mitford, and Sometimes You Have to Lie, her biography of Louise Fitzhugh, author of Harriet the Spy. In addition to her works of biography, Leslie Brody has written a memoir, Red Star Sister, which received the PEN Center USA West Award, and co-authored a book of essays with Gary Amdahl, entitled A Motel of the Mind. She has held International Writing Fellowships at Hawthornden in Scotland and the Camargo Foundation in France. In the U.S. she’s been an artist-in-residence/fellow at the McDowell Colony, Centrum, Yaddo, Red Cinder Colony, Ragdale and the Virginia Center for the Arts. Brody received her MA and Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut. Since 1998, she has taught Creative Nonfiction in the Creative Writing Department at the University of Redlands.