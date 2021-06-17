Cancel
Your Memoir Will Tick Someone Off, But Not for the Reasons You Think

By Book Dreams
Literary Hub
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBook Dreams is a podcast for everyone who loves books and misses English class. Co-hosted by Julie Sternberg and Eve Yohalem, Book Dreams releases new episodes every Thursday. Each episode explores book-related topics you can’t stop thinking about—whether you know it yet or not. What strange and unexpected paths might...

lithub.com
