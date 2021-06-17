Your Memoir Will Tick Someone Off, But Not for the Reasons You Think

Fraught with building tension, Witchshadow brings us the start to what is sure to be an epic finale in the Witchlands series. It’s finally Iseult’s story, and not only is it intense, each and every single character in the book is having to look deep within themselves to find out just how far they’re willing to go to save the things that they want to protect. Of course, if you’re a lover of slow blazing romance, you will not be disappointed. This story will leave you on the edge of your seat with an ending that will leave you wishing the final book were here already. This is absolutely one to have on your shelf if you’re a lover of fantasy series!