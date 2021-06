During an appearance on Eric Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall talked about the NWO’s impact on his life after wrestling…. “I’ve got three signings in the New York area and I’ll be darned, and I’m sure you see it E [Eric Bischoff] you go to these appearances and praise God there’s always a long line. I’m amazed, I haven’t wrestled in forever, but there’s always a line. But now there’s little kids that will come up to you with a little nWo shirt, throwing the Wolfpack up, and I’m going ‘You weren’t even born when this was happening.’ And they’ll talk to you about the whole angle. So thank you to WWE Network for keeping us vital and all those guys in WWE merch for coming out with sweet merch. [laughs]”