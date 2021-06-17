Cancel
We Might Be Getting A Modern Version Of A Classic WWE Character

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe needs someone. There are certain ideas in wrestling that you will see taking place over and over again. It might not be the best idea in the world, but sometimes you need an idea that you know has worked before. It can be even better if the original wrestler can be involved, even in a small way. That seems to be the case in NXT and the story may be about to expand.

wrestlingrumors.net
WWEPosted by
FitnessVolt.com

Former Ms. Olympia and WWE Veteran Melissa Coates Passes Away at Age 50

The bodybuilding community is in a state of mourning currently, as it has been revealed that Melissa Coates has passed away. She was 50 years old at the time of her passing. Coates was not just a veteran in the bodybuilding world, competing at the Ms. Olympia, but she was also a familiar face on the pro wrestling scene. She had worked with the WWE, competing under the stage name of Super Genie.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE And Brock Lesnar Might Be Further Apart Than Thought

Not so fast? WWE is on its way to Summerslam and that means things are going to pick up in a hurry. It can be fascinating to see what is being planned for one of the biggest shows of the year, as you will hear all kinds of ideas and theories about what is coming. Some of these might make a bit more sense than others, but now we might know one of the people you won’t be seeing.
WWEringsidenews.com

Kona Reeves Pushing For Significant Character Change In WWE NXT

WWE only has so many hours of NXT programming every week. Kona Reeves is still around the Performance Center, but he hasn’t been seen on television for a long time. According to a report from Fightful Select, Reeves is still at the performance center, but he’s been out of action for 15 months following surgery. He’s still working out now and getting ready to go. He is also trying to freshen up his character.
WWEComicBook

Alexa Bliss Addresses Criticism of Her Current WWE Character

Alexa Bliss has slowly been developing a new, demented persona over the past year ever since she aligned herself with Bray Wyatt's The Fiend. Since then her appearance has changed multiple times, she's started hosting Alexa's Playground segments and used tricks like pyro, falling equipment and the ThunderDome screens to terrify her enemies, all while shedding away any signs of the "Goddess" character she'd been using for most of her WWE run. But the reception to her character has grown increasingly more negative since the start of the year, especially with the ending to the Wyatt vs. Randy Orton match at WrestleMania 37 and her doll Lilly "haunting" Shayna Baszler on Raw a few weeks back.
WWEPWMania

Drew McIntyre Reveals Character Idea That Was Pitched For His WWE Debut

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Drew McIntyre talked about the start of his WWE career and a character that was pitched:. “When I was about to come out of FCW, I remember the character, and some people have heard of this but many haven’t, but my character pitch was gonna be The Runway Man where I was gonna be a male model. I think this is what became of Fandango eventually. It was kinda modified, but yeah, there was gonna be a catwalk and I was gonna walk to the ring as a male model. That was a whole thing and I was like ‘Alright, I’ll make it work’. So it was pitched to me while I was working on stuff. I was 265 when I was tagging with Wade in FCW and I leaned down to the size of the chosen one which was about 230. I was getting ready to be a male model and then I went to TV, I had my sit down with Vince, and I made it clear that I didn’t love it but I’ll make it work. Whatever he thinks is best but thankfully he did not feel it was best and just kinda let me be myself and did the chosen one thing. But I was almost the Runway Man.”
WWEPro Wrestling Insider

NEW WWE CHARACTER TRADEMARK

WWE applied to trademark the name "Doudrop" for Goods & Services for "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."
WWEPWMania

Report: WWE’s Long-Term Plan For The Roman Reigns Character

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Roman Reigns’ current storyline with Rey Mysterio and what the company has planned for Reigns’ character:. “Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega are essentially the same character in the sense that they are heels who are being groomed...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Classic Movie Used As Inspiration For WWE Hell In A Cell Opening Video Package

Legendary movie “The Warriors” was the inspiration for the opening video package that aired as the intro to Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The video featured a woman giving the introduction to the storylines for the pay-per-view. This was inspired by “The DJ” character from The Warriors, who was played by late actress Lynne Thigpen. This was a significant character in the movie, who was never named.
WWE411mania.com

Note On When WWE Might Return to Saudi Arabia

A new report has some details on when WWE may return to Saudi Arabia for a show. According to PWInsider, sources in the company have indicated that the expectation is that they will return to Saudi Arabia this fall, though a date has not yet been locked in. The belief is that they will run one event there before the year is up.
WWEnodq.com

WWE star gives high praise to Alexa Bliss’ “playground” character

During an interview with DigitalSpy.com, WWE star Liv Morgan commented on Alexa Bliss’ “playground” character…. “I love what she’s doing. It’s creative, it’s artsy, it’s dark, which are all things that I am drawn to. I definitely think maybe it makes others broaden their mind as to what we can and are able to, get away with. It’s inspirational in that aspect showing us we can think outside the box maybe a little bit more than we had anticipated.”
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Stars Hype HIAC, Classic Hell In A Cell Matches, The Bump

– Below is today’s WWE The Bump: Hell in a Cell Preview featuring WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Charlotte, Jimmy Uso, and Jimmy Smith. The show streams live at 2 pm ET. Tonight’s PPV starts with the Kickoff at 7 pm ET and the main card at 8 pm ET. –...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Drew Inspiration From Cult Classic Film For Hell In A Cell

WWE presented Hell in a Cell on Sunday and plenty of fans were entertained by the opening video package. If some fans thought that it seemed like a familar premise, then they might have also seen the Warriors. Whoever pitched the Hell in a Cell opening must have been a...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Franky Monet Says Her WWE NXT Character Is A ‘Work In Progress,’ More

During a recent interview with Pwinsider, WWE NXT Superstar Franky Monet commented on her NXT character evolving, getting away from her Taya Valkyrie ring name, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On who she is looking forward to working with on the brand: “There’s...
