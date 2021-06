As the Hell in a Cell PPV draws ever closer WWE Smackdown’s contribution to that event remains a bit vague. Last week the Usos failed twice in one night to take the tag team titles from the Mysterio clan, resulting in Universal champion Roman Reigns delivering a brutal beating to both Rey and Dominik Mysterio. As he did so Jimmy tried again to convince Jey to abandon Roman, but at the moment Jey appears loyal to Roman. The title picture is still hazy, Jimmy hasn’t had nearly the same kind of presentation that Jey did around this time last year and doesn’t seem well poised for a title program. If I had to guess tonight Rey Mysterio makes a play for a title shot at Hell in a Cell, while Jimmy keeps trying to bring Jey back to the right side of things. Cesaro will be back for the first time in a few weeks, so he and Seth Rollins will probably confirm their match at the PPV. Also last week Bayley’s inane cackling finally seemed to crack the confidence of Bianca Belair, so we’ll have to wait and see how that feud continues. There’s also a very good chance Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin will have another sub 5 minute segment around that fake crown. Anyway, let’s see what WWE has in store for us.