The Ford Wyoming Center will be rocking all week long with the College National Finals Rodeo June 13 - June 19. To buy tickets, visit the SinclairTix.com. For over 20 years, Casper has been where champions have been made and after a year off, the excitement level is high. If you've noticed an increase in traffic and more (than normal) horse trailers, cowboys and cowgirls in town, that's why. With over 400 athletes in town, there will be lots of action to watch. It's exciting to think the next rodeo champion could be one of these College Rodeo stars.