DENVER (CBS4) – Snowy, slick, and very slow travel will plague the evening commute on Wednesday prompting a First Alert Weather Day for Colorado’s Front Range. A Winter Storm Warning starts at 2 p.m. for the metro area and continues through 5 a.m. Thursday. (source: CBS) The heaviest snow in the Denver metro area should fall between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and will then gradually end through the late night hours. During the evening, snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour especially in the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties where the highest snow totals are expected. (source: CBS) Areas such...

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO