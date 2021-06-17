Cancel
White & Case Hits Paul Hastings For Latest London Partner Replenishment

By Simon Lock
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite & Case has continued to replenish its London base with the hire of a real estate finance partner from Paul Hastings. Justin Jowitt is set to join the global M&A group of White & Case, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

www.law.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Case#M A#Real Estate Finance#M A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessLaw.com

Latham Grabs Freshfields London Tax Partner

Latham & Watkins has hired a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer tax partner in London. According to a statement on Thursday, Helen Lethaby has joined the firm in the latest high profile Magic Circle partner move to a U.S. giant in the capital.
BusinessLaw.com

Squire Launches London Funds Practice with Paul Hastings Hire

Squire Patton Boggs has hired from Paul Hastings to launch a funds offering in London, the firm announced on Tuesday. Senior associate Steven Ward has joined Squire as a partner and will lead the development of a new funds practice, with a focus on “private equity, real estate, venture capital and debt funds”, a firm statement said.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Nothing Delays Ear 1 Earbuds, Partners with London Store for Summer Release

Nothing will release nothing this month. The mysterious tech company, led by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is delaying its Ear 1 earbuds reveal until “later this summer.” But the brand has announced a new partnership with luxury department store Selfridges London, indicating that the Ear 1 might target a more fashion-oriented demographic than previously expected.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-UK homebuilder Berkeley flags hit to London transaction levels

(Adds company comment, background) June 23 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings said on Wednesday transaction levels in London have been impacted by pandemic-related restrictions, after reporting a rise in annual profit spurred by strong demand for new homes. UK’s housing market has seen a surge in demand and...
MarketsValueWalk

Super Prime London Transactions Hit Pandemic High

Super prime London transactions hit pandemic high but remain off the pre-pandemic pace. Research by leading London estate agent, Benham and Reeves, has revealed that London’s super-prime property market saw transactions hit a pandemic high in the first quarter of 2021, although the market is yet to return to the levels seen before Covid struck.
BusinessLaw.com

Longtime Clifford Chance London Finance Partner Leaves for US Firm

A longtime Clifford Chance finance partner has left to join U.S. firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in London. Antony Single leaves CC’s London office after over 20 years, according to LinkedIn, to join Pillsbury. He was a partner in CC’s global asset finance group and specialises in advising financiers and lessors in the transportation and defence sectors, his Linkedin profile adds.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

London’s DNA Payments Group Enters £100M Deal with Alchemy Partners

London-based DNA Payments Group, the fast-growing “vertically integrated” payments firm, has entered a £100 million deal with Alchemy Partners (Alchemy). With an operations based hub in Kent, DNA presently serves more than 45,000 merchants including established online and offline retailers to SMEs, offering them with 70,000+ terminals which make “over 20 million transactions worth over £600m a month.”
Businessprweek.com

Finsbury veteran joins Prosek Partners as London MD

The appointment of Walters (pictured) follows the departure of former London MD Fiona Laffan, who in January joined asset management firm Intermediate Capital Group as global head of corporate affairs. Walters' appointment also follows that of Andrew Dowler, former Blackstone chief communications officer in Europe, as a senior advisor earlier...
Industrythemiddlemarket.com

White & Case

Atlantic Aviation is a fixed base operator in the U.S. providing a suite of services to the private aviation sector. Sabalo Energy is a portfolio company of EnCap Investments and a provider of solar energy. BlueFocus comprises three main agency groups: We Are Social, Fuseproject, Vision7 International. Cooley Makes Hires...
Public Healthgranthshala.com

Surge testing launched in south London as Delta variant cases rise

Surge testing is being launched in parts of south London and Cumbria amid a surge in cases of the more transmissible delta variant, first identified in India. Residents of Lambeth are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test, whether or not they have symptoms. The enhanced testing will begin...
Worldambcrypto.com

Ethereum’s London hard fork set to hit testnets on these dates

The world’s largest altcoin, Ethereum, is trending in the news today following its most recent development. As per the same, the much-anticipated London hard fork will soon be making its way to Ethereum testnets. According to a blog post released by the Ethereum Foundation, Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko has...
Labor Issueskentlive.news

Mum sacked for refusing to work weekends wins landmark legal case against NHS trust

A mother of three sacked for not agreeing to work weekends has won what her lawyers are claiming to be a landmark decision after a legal appeal. Gemma Dobson, 40, a community nurse from Cockermouth, Cumbria, won her appeal at the Employment Appeals Tribunal in London, with the judge citing, “the childcare disparity” of mothers, weighing in her favour.
U.K.shillingtoneducation.com

Represent Partners with Shillington for Diversity in Design Scholarship + Mentorship in London

We’re proud to announce Shillington is partnering with Represent for a Diversity in Design Full Scholarship + Industry Mentorship opportunity in London, providing a career-changing opportunity to aspiring designers from underrepresented groups. As a collaborative commitment by both educators and employers, the scholarship strives to support and strengthen equity by...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Grange St. Pauls Hotel London

Find 1 upcoming events at Grange St. Pauls Hotel in London below:. Do you own/manage Grange St. Pauls Hotel? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at Grange St. Pauls Hotel that's not listed? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to add/edit your events.