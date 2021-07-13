Danaher (DHR) To Acquire Aldevron in $9.6 Billion Deal

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) ("Medallia"), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, in an all-cash transaction that values Medallia at $6.4 billion. Through this transaction, Medallia will become a private company with additional resources and greater flexibility to build on its innovation leadership and expand its customer impact. Additionally, the transaction will allow Medallia to benefit from the operating capabilities, capital support and deep sector expertise of Thoma Bravo "“ one of the most experienced and successful software investors in the world.