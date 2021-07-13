Danaher (DHR) To Acquire Aldevron in $9.6 Billion Deal
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") announced today that Danaher has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Aldevron, for a cash purchase price of approximately $9.6 billion. Danaher expects to finance the acquisition using cash on hand and/or proceeds from the issuance of commercial paper.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0