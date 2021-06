The move by UCF College of Medicine leaders to devalue their nurses by transferring payroll to a third party and cutting their benefits is cutthroat and ill-advised (“UCF Health looks to cut workers’ benefits,” June 17). I’m a retired nurse and I’ve seen this rodeo before. When bean-counters decide that patient care is too expensive, the first to get cut generally are the nurses, their salaries and their benefits. I saw this happen at the University of Michigan years ago when I was employed there. The resulting drop in patient satisfaction and positive patient outcomes was precipitous. The bean-counters discovered that there must be more to nursing than they realized. I urge UCF to find more creative ways to balance their budgets rather than on the backs of the talented and dedicated nursing staff. Value isn’t just a word.