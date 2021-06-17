Cancel
HS Baseball-South Central set for State Tournament Semi-Finals Today, games on WKRV & VandaliaRadio.com

By Todd Stapleton
i70sports.com
 2021-06-17

Cover picture for the articleThe South Central Cougars are set for their first ever appearance in the State Baseball Tournament. South Central comes into the state semi-finals today at Duffy Bass Field in Normal at 24-3 on the season and they will take on the Mt. Pulaski Hilltoppers at 1 pm. Mt. Pulaski comes into today at 21-1 on the season, with their only loss coming on June 1st to Fithian Oakwood, 4 to 2.

