HS Baseball-South Central set for State Tournament Semi-Finals Today, games on WKRV & VandaliaRadio.com

DUBUQUE WAHLERT (29-10) VS. INDEPENDENCE (27-13) Time — 7 p.m. Scouting Wahlert — The No. 5-ranked Golden Eagles, who earned the No. 1 seed in the substate, are playing for the eighth summer state baseball tournament appearance in program history. Wahlert last qualified for state in 2017, when it made its third straight trip under head coach Kory Tuescher. While playing in the predominantly Class 4A Mississippi Valley Conference, Wahlert spent four weeks at No. 2 in the Class 3A poll. The Eagles have won three straight and six of the last seven. They defeated Vinton-Shellsburg, 10-0, on Aaron Savary’s six-inning perfect game in the first round Friday, then beat Maquoketa, 6-1, behind Jared Walter’s 11-strikeout performance in the semifinals. Wahlert outscores its opponents, 293-141, while hitting .327 as a team and posting a 2.61 team ERA. Jake Brosius leads the offense with a .383 average, and Savary is 7-1 with a 1.35 ERA to pace the pitching staff.