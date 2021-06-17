CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Teleradiology Services Market: Increased Number of Specialized Modalities Leading to Longer Read Times to Boost Market

By Transparency Market Research
Medagadget.com
 2021-06-17

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the report, the global teleradiology services market was valued over US$ 6.4 Bn in 2020. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~11% from 2021 to 2031. Shortage of radiologists globally, rise in number of specialty modalities, increase in global geriatric population, and technological advancements in teleradiology...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Medical Device Cleaning Market Size To Reach USD 3.28 Billion In 2028, Increasing Need To Protect Patients From Infections During Treatment & Growing Global Geriatric Population Key Factors – RND

Increasing number of different surgical procedures have raised demand for medical device cleaning processes. Medical device cleaning products are utilized before and after conducting many surgical procedures to sterilize all the medical equipment that are required for surgeries. Medical device cleaning products include chemical cleaning agents that are capable of removing organic and inorganic residuals after practical use of the medical device.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Size to Reach USD 26.84 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rising geriatric population and growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide are among the key factors driving market revenue growth over the forecast period. According to Emergen Research, the global interventional cardiology devices market size was USD 13.72 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 26.84 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Legal Marijuana Market Size To Reach USD 98.57 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 22.4% | Reports And Data

With changing government policy, use of legal marijuana is expected to increase. Several new businesses are focusing on marijuana research and development, testing, and cultivation. Various Canadian provinces are expecting privatization of cannabis retail outlets. Many provinces that earlier chose a single supplier are now soliciting bids from several suppliers, which is expected to boost marijuana cultivation and sales in the coming years. Government legalization of medicinal marijuana in the United States is projected to increase the amount of legal marijuana available for purchase through legalized retail outlets such as MMJ America Inc. This is expected to drive towards market growth. However, cognition-related disorders and high risk of respiratory problems are expected to limit its adoption and restrain market growth to certain extent over the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Wearable Injectors Market Size to Reach USD 15.66 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Increasing global geriatric population, growing prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, and surging need for advanced wearable injectors are some of the major factors driving the global market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global wearable injectors market size was USD 6.75 billion in 2020 and is expected to...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Market Competition#Modality#Cagr#Aamc#Mri#4ways Healthcare Limited#Medica Group Plc#Mednax Services Inc#Onrad Inc#Real Radiology#Llc#Statrad#Teleconsult Europe#Tce#Telemedicine Clinic#Unilabs#Teleradiology Solutions#Usarad Holdings
Medagadget.com

Electrotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 1,290.1 Million in 2028 | Emergen Research

Increasing prevalence of obesity, growing popularity of physiotherapy, and rising number of sports injuries are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global electrotherapy market size was USD 950 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,290.1 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size to Reach USD 3.18 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Increasing global geriatric population, rising burden of age-related diseases including hypertension, and significant advances in healthcare technology are some of the key factors expected to boost market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global blood pressure monitoring devices market size was USD 1.36 billion in 2020 and is expected...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Digital microscopes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2028 by the growing focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine

Global Digital Microscopes Market Overview – — Adigital microscope is a miniaturized version of an original optical microscope that makes use of digital optics to produce an image on a digital display screen, sometimes via software running on an optical computer chip. The most typical examples include microscope slides, which may be used for teaching or research purposes. Microscope images are displayed in the form of graphs, as 3-D movies, in color or black-and-white (sepia, grayscale, etc.) or in a full spectrum format (red, green, blue, mauve, iptan, sangean, or other colors} with adjustable color temperatures and response. Microscope images can also be viewed through eyeglasses with filters, or by using a combination of regular glasses and a color camera. The global digital microscopes market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global digital microscopes market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 4.7%, Scar Treatment Market is expected to propel growth by Increasing Road Accidents, Burn Injuries, and concerns regarding Aesthetic Appearances | Smith & Nephew plc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Avita Medical Ltd, and Many More..

Stratagem Market Insights released a new research study on global Scar Treatment covering the micro-level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The study provides point-by-point in-depth comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities, and market size for the global Scar Treatment market, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Scar Treatment Market.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Medagadget.com

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market– Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Volume Forecast 2020-2030

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Global Needle-Free Injectors Market– Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Volume Forecast 2020-2030.”. Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-needle-free-injectors-market/1189. According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global needle-free injectors market is expected to grow with...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

In-Situ Hybridization Market Size to Reach USD 1,556.6 Million in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rising prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders and increasing government investments in cancer research are some of the key factors expected to drive the market revenue. According to Emergen Research, the global in-situ hybridization market size was USD 905.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,556.6 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030”. Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-digital-chemical-industry-market-/1190. According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global digital chemical industry market is valued at...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Contact Lenses Market Size to Reach USD 11.91 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rising prevalence of vision-related conditions and disorders and increasing preference for contact lenses are some of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global contact lenses market size was USD 7.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.91 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Size to Reach USD 31.93 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 6.6% | Reports And Data

New York, November 01, 2021 –The global antiseptics & disinfectants market size is expected to reach USD 31.93 Billion in 2028 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 6.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of disinfectants in reprocessing and disinfection of medical device and equipment, growing need to reduce rate of nosocomial infections, and extensive research and development of new antiseptics and disinfectants with low toxicity are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, routine use of antiseptics and disinfectants in infection control strategies to prevent hospital-acquired infections and ensure safety of healthcare providers and patients is another key factor expected to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Cell Therapy Market Size To Reach USD 9.24 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 5.6% | Reports And Data

Cell therapy is one of the most promising and speedily advancing techniques that aid in repairing damaged or destroyed tissue. It is a cell transplantation therapy in which human cells are injected or grafted into the patient’s body to repair or replace damaged or diseased cells and tissues. Continuous research and innovations in cell therapy has led to the use of different types of cells such as hematopoietic stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, pancreatic islet cells, lymphocytes for treating various chronic diseases, cancers, autoimmune diseases, urinary problems, and neurological disorders. Factors such as increasing Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification approvals for cell therapy manufacturing, increasing investments for developing enhanced cell therapies, rising awareness about stem cell therapies, improving healthcare infrastructure, and expanding healthcare budget are boosting market growth. In addition, various market players are focusing on developing enhanced therapies for cardiovascular diseases, and cancer is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 6.91% Body Composition Analyzer Market will Show Promising Growth from 2021 to Forecast period till 2027 | Kern & Sohn, MyBodyTest, Medigate, Beurer, Seca, Omron, Withings, eBIODY Body Analysis, Wunder

The global Body Composition Analyzer market was valued at 844.14 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.91% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. The body composition analyzer is probably the most innovative and non-invasive of all its technologies, scientifically proven to be highly accurate, dependable and give highly consistent results. This is a very useful tool for accessing optimum physical health as our health of our body is highly dependent on proper body composition. Although, one must consider that body composition cannot be accurately measured without the help of laboratory tests but it can definitely be measured with this amazing instrument. With this instrument one can measure weight, BMI or percentage of body fat.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size to Reach USD 4.33 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rising trend of outsourcing laboratory testing services, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and technological advancements in testing of biosimilars and biologics are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global bioanalytical testing services market size was USD 1.80 Billion in 2020 and is expected...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Global DNA Repair Drugs Market with CAGR of 18.75% with Industry Insights, Top Key Players statistics like Share, Size and Growth (volume and Value) with Forecast to 2027

The global DNA Repair Drugs market was valued at 503.77 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 18.75% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. DNA damage leads to the incorporation of defects and aberrations in the genome that often result in functional mutations. When these mutations occur in genes coding for vital proteins and/or enzymes, it leads to the development of genetic diseases. However, our biological system is equipped with a robust repair mechanism capable of correcting damaged DNA sequences. PARP inhibitors and other similar therapeutics are designed to augment the body`s innate DNA repair mechanism and aid in the treatment of diseases associated with genetic aberrations.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

2D Chromatography Market Size to Reach USD 61.8 Million in 2028 | Emergen Research

Increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research & development activities and growing utilization of 2D chromatography techniques in food testing and environmental analysis are key factors driving market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global 2D chromatography market size was USD 34.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy