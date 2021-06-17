Cancel
Video Games

Review: Beautiful Desolation Mixes Stunning Visuals, Interesting World with Forgettable Gameplay

By Dan Santaromita
Third Coast Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many indie games that have cool gameplay ideas with simple stories and scaled down visuals. They come up with a cool gameplay hook and build everything around that while staying within what the team has the time and ability to make. Beautiful Desolation manages to be the...

Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

‘Monster Hunter’ review: catch-the-creature feature for action junkies

If you listen hard enough, you can almost hear the collective sigh from critics when a new video game adaptation is announced. Although hugely popular with fans, films like Assassin’s Creed and this year’s Mortal Kombat have given the genre a reputation for sloppy storytelling. Paul W.S. Anderson’s Monster Hunter hopes to turn things around.
Third Coast Review

Preview: Hokko Life Promises a Relaxing Adventure

2020 was definitely the year of Animal Crossing. It was the perfect storm of New Horizon’s release and a pandemic keeping everyone inside their homes, living out fantasies with their animal villagers. That’s why it’s not at all surprising that there are an increasing amount of Animal Crossing type games being readied for release. There is definitely a market for games that feature low stakes and relaxation in their main gameplay loop. Hokko Life is such a game, and it’s getting ready to enter into Early Access on Steam soon.
Third Coast Review

Review: Practical Gore and Sheer Audacity Make Skull: The Mask A Highly Watchable Horror Film

My knowledge of Brazilian genre films is…we’ll call it limited. But after watching the latest from writers/director Armando Fonseca and Kapel Furman (2016’s Uptake Fear), I’m game for just about anything this batshit crazy and eager to do the most it can with a limited budget. In Skull: The Mask, a pre-Columbian skull mask contains the spirit of Anhangá, the executioner of the god Tahawantinsupay (I did my research). When someone puts on the mask, it adheres to the face and possesses the wearer into committing splat-tastic human sacrifices in order to resurrect his god. I’m guessing at this point, you already have a good sense as to whether this movie is for you, but I will say that if you have an affection for late-’80s/early-’90s gory horror, this one will hit your sweet spot.
Third Coast Review

Review: Despite Its Bumpy Start Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Has Been a Treat For this Seasoned Commander

Okay, so Elite Dangerous: Odyssey hasn’t had the smoothest rollout. Its first week was so plagued with issues, that Sir David Braben himself released an apology about the state of the game. But somehow, I missed all that. I have no doubts that reported disconnections were true, and I saw YouTube videos about the broken shaders, and the infinite blackness in some locations where reflection and light should be. But when I finally got around to playing Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, I had a smooth time. Not a perfect one, but definitely not the experience that others were having during the first week of it release.
Third Coast Review

Review: Take to the Skies in Iron Harvest–Operation Eagle DLC

As you can see I really liked Iron Harvest. It felt like an old school real time strategy game made modern. It didn’t hurt that the gameplay consists of a mix between infantry with cover tactics and taking control of giant, hulking mechs that are able to devastate battlefields. Mix in artillery, potential for large battles, and set it against an alternate World War 1 where the war never really ended and you have something truly special. Now, just like the real version of World War I, the US is getting to the party a little late, but these aren’t your typical doughboys. While Europe fought The Great War, Usonia was building up its force, and now America has mechs of its own. But it’s not just superiority on the ground in Operation Eagle–with the addition of flying units, you’ll have to fight for air superiority as well.
Third Coast Review

Review: Chaos Wastes Has Been a Breath of New Life for Vermintide 2

I’ve played a ton of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 since its release over three years ago. It’s been on/off again on my co-op group’s playlist for a long time, but it fell off our radar a bit through 2020. The release of the Grail Knight and Engineer career paths for Kruber and Bardin (respectively) gave us an excuse to play a few rounds, but nothing quite stuck. There was a feeling that nothing was quite the same after the disappointment that Winds of Magic ultimately turned out to be. When Chaos Wastes released, my group gave it a shot, but it didn’t initially stick. It’s true we liked the rogue-lite approach, but it wasn’t until about a week after the release of Chaos Wastes that we really started to get a hankering for more rat slaying.
Third Coast Review

Preview: Survive, Build and Fight in Going Medieval

I haven’t really been a fan of city builders or management games when they have combat added in. But I haven’t really played a city builder like Going Medieval before. I don’t think I’ve had quite the same amount of culture shock regarding genres mashing up since I played Warcraft: Orcs Versus Humans after only knowing Sim City 2000. It’s not like Going Medieval is the first game to mash together city builder with combat elements–with its closest comparison in recent memory being Rimworld–it’s just my favorite version of it so far.
Third Coast Review

Grand Casino Tycoon Doesn’t Have the ‘Tycoon’ Spirit

I’m a bit of a sucker for management, city builder, and Tycoon-style games, and can often find the fun in them where others find fault. For instance, I think my reviews for Spacebase Startopia and Evil Genius 2 were more enthusiastic than the reception given by the average reviewer on Steam. But sometimes I run into a game that dampens my enthusiasm, one where it’s hard to find any good. Grand Casino Tycoon is such a game.
Third Coast Review

Review: Stunning and Slightly Sickening, Caveat Marks One Helluva Feature Filmmaking Debut

In Caveat, the stunning and slightly sickening feature debut from writer-director Damian Mc Carthy, a man named Isaac (Jonathan French) wakes up with partial memory loss and is a bit adrift in his life until his landlord Barret (Ben Caplan) offers him something of a babysitting job that seems like easy money, something he desperately needs. Barret’s niece, Olga (Leila Sykes), lives alone in a rundown house on a small island off the Irish coast. She also has a host of mental problems that leave her largely catatonic in her room. The only catch to the job is that Isaac must wear a leather, belted harness attached to a chain that makes it impossible for him to go beyond the doorway to Olga’s room. He has free rein of the rest of the house, including the nightmare-fuel basement, but Isaac is effectively a captive. And then things get weird.
Third Coast Review

Review: Search for Metal and Meaning in The Magnificent Trufflepigs

It looks like AMC Games is continuing its game publishing efforts in earnest—and I, for one, am excited for the prospect of quality narratives being commonplace in video games. But what we’ve gotten so far is Airplane Mode, a game where you’re a passenger on an hours long flight with gameplay that’s akin to Desert Bus, and now The Magnificent Trufflepigs, where you walk around a field metal detecting. Now, these aren’t Better Call Saul or Breaking Bad, nor did I expect them to be, but while The Amazing Trufflepigs does a good job of having an engaging narrative, it fails to have gameplay that is very engaging.
Third Coast Review

Review: Tight Precision Platformer Sockventure Is a Surprise

Sockventure is a precision platformer where you play as a sock that has to brave an evil, toothed dryer to rescue its orphaned fellow socks. I love the premise, but the beginning was a little clumsy and set the impression that the rest of Sockventure was going to consist of floaty controls—I was wrong. While Sockventure doesn’t have the tightest controls I’ve experience in a 2D platformer, they’re definitely tight enough to get around Sockventure’s crazy levels, which are full of saws, lasers, and copious amounts of teeth that you can easily spike yourself on. Just one touch and you’re dead, so you’ll need precise and fast reflexes to easily coast through Sockventure’s challenges.
Third Coast Review

Review: Run and Gun Mighty Goose Is Mighty Good

Remember Untitled Goose Game? I’m sure you do—it was sort of a phenomenon. Now imagine if the goose from that game was an intergalactic bounty hunter with a Samus (from Metroid) style exosuit, a Mega Man style blaster, and that instead of wreaking havoc in a sleepy little village, your goose is dropped into an action game that feels like Contra mashed with Metal Slug: that’s Mighty Goose. It’s as crazy and cheeky as it sounds, but it also turns out that it’s a pretty solid run and gun.
Third Coast Review

Review: Catsperience Is Somewhat ‘Amewzing,’ But Could Use Some Extra Grooming

Have you ever watched your cat curl up in a beam of sunshine or gracefully leap onto furniture they’re most likely not supposed to be on and just for a minute want to trade places? This is the concept behind Catsperience, a game created by a “cat lovin’ couple” who wanted to do just that. It’s a cat simulator. You’ll run, jump, pounce, knock things over, get into things you shouldn’t–but you’ll also be tasked with figuring out the mystery of where your human is, since they didn’t show up to deposit food in your bowl as expected. It’s not all catnip and cuddles though, because you’re also going to need to use your feline smarts to solve puzzles that unlock the doors that no good human may be behind.
Third Coast Review

Review: Demeo Is a Fantastic Virtual Tabletop Experience

I love tabletop board games and role-playing games. There’s something super satisfying about skimming through your hand of cards, moving physical pieces around, and seeing the ‘action’ unfold on a physical play space with imaginary combat. Recently there has been a huge push for tabletop-type experiences digitally, with games like Tabletop Simulator becoming increasingly popular—especially with the pandemic still raging around us. That’s why I’m so excited for Demeo–because it represents the future of remote tabletop interactions.
Third Coast Review

Review: With a Vague and Messy Narrative, Super Frenchie Plays Like an Extended Home Movie

If you’ve heard of Super Frenchie, an oddly titled, forgettable documentary about a man who makes a living jumping off of cliffs, you are either already a fan of that man (his name is Matthias Giraud) and are interested in hearing more of his story, or your interest might’ve been piqued by the film’s marketing, often comparing it to two other recent mountain-centric documentaries: Meru and the Oscar-winning Free Solo. I suppose, in the very strict definition of the approach, those who enjoyed the latter two films may find some similar glimmer of adventure and intrigue in Super Frenchie, but to compare it to those great extreme sport films about the types of people who pursue this life and the impact their choices have on their bodies, their mental health and their relationships is like comparing your kindergartener’s new artwork to a Picasso.
Third Coast Review

Preview: Fight off the Apocalypse to a Great Soundtrack in The Last Spell

I love the concept of a dying world with the last glimmer of humanity hanging on against overwhelming odds. It’s a bleak, existential look that provides a bit of comfort just for the fact that, yeah, I’ll die, but so will everything else. Okay, maybe that’s a little dark, but The Last Spell has me thinking about the end of the world—specifically, one where man’s hubris has driven us to the brink, and the only way to eke out a victory is from the cusp of demise.
Third Coast Review

Preview: Pyramid Plunge Is a Familiar but Fun 2D Spelunk

Okay, so I haven’t spent as much time in Spelunky or Spelunky 2 as I’ve wanted to. There are a million games to play, and despite those two being high on my list of games to ‘git gud’ at, I never played them beyond a couple of hours each. Imagine my surprise then, when I jumped into Pyramid Plunge I was greeted with an almost 1:1 clone of Spelunky.
Third Coast Review

Review: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Replicates the Franchise’s Style But Lacks its Heart, Real Scares

In many ways, I consider the first two existing Conjuring movies the gold standard of horror movies. By casting Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as real-life paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren, the material is automatically elevated a certain amount by grounding the story (to a degree) in reality, thus making the scares resonate all the more. The Warrens have always been some of my favorite movie characters because they aren’t fearless—they’re fully aware of the dangers of each situation they investigate and they lean heavily into Lorraine’s psychic abilities and Ed’s faith to combat evil, as opposed to simply charging into a situation blindly.
Third Coast Review

Preview: The Hand of Merlin Is a Mash-Up of Arthurian Legend and Lovecraftian Horror

Lovecraftian Horror is not often associated with medieval, and I don’t think I remember a time where it’s been associated with Arthurian legend. But Hand of Merlin introduces a multiverse of many Camelots, Many Grails, and Arthurian knights and their struggle against a cosmic being that spans the length of the multiverse. Merlin, who had nudged Arthur to be the champion to defeat this evil, failed—and so failed Arthur. Now, years later, Merlin is again taking the fight against this evil corruption—powers diminished. This story, and its lore, instantly hooked me.
Third Coast Review

Review: Lacuna Is a Brilliant but Brutal Noir Thriller

Ever since I first attempted to figure out who stole the Seoul from South Korea, I’ve been an aspiring sleuth. I’m a sucker for good detective stories, in film and in games. Interrogation, investigation, tense situations and suspicious circumstances have been some of my favorite things, especially when I’m the one leading the charge to find out whodunit. Lacuna is a sci-fi noir that’s got intrigue, suspense, a complicated mystery and nails the noir vibe so well it wasn’t hard to get hooked.