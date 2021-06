Insulation work on the interior of the enclosure that houses the historic Boulder River Carousel at Jefferson County Recreation Park began on June 17. The insulation, estimated to cost about $30,000, is part of ongoing renovations to the carousel’s enclosure that the County Commission approved in April and hoped would conclude in time for the Aug. 25–28 fair. Improving the structure with insulation and drywall will allow it to operate—and be rented—year-round, according to county Events Coordinator Bruce Binkowski. The handmade carousel, constructed around 1958, originally served the Boulder River School.