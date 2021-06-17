Cancel
Travel bans and lockdown easing delays to maintain accelerated used car values

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCar retailers have been warned that Government travel bans and delays to the easing of COVID-19 lockdown are likely to see the "huge acceleration" in used car pricing continue. Used car values rose by a record 9.7% on Auto Trader last week as strong consumer demand drove a 29% rise...

