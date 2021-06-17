Two Warsaw Residents Injured in Benton County Crash
Two Warsaw residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2004 Ford Escape, driven by a 17-year-old male from Warsaw, was on Lost Valley Road, just west of Twin Hills Road at 6:10 p.m., when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck an eastbound 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by 37-year-old Jeffrey M. Pearson of Warsaw.awesome923.com