Two Warsaw Residents Injured in Benton County Crash

UPDATE: DOC has called off their search. Their dogs led us to West Country Club Estates where a perimeter was set up by PCSO, SPD, and MSHP. SPD utilized their drone to assist the literal army of DOC officers. Unfortunately, after hours of searching, the individual was not located. Remain vigilant, lock your doors, get your guns out of your vehicles if you are one to leave them in there, and call 911 if you become alarmed or have information. We will continue working this on our end first thing in the morning. Deputies have been instructed to conduct extra patrols in potential areas, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders.