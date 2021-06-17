These Sheets Are My Go-To For Staying Cool All Summer
By Kristen Garaffo
Daily Beast
2021-06-17
Scouting Report: This eucalyptus and cotton blend bedding is perfect for hot sleepers, especially for the Summer season. Staying cool throughout the night is my number one summer priority, as well as my husband’s. We’re both pretty hot sleepers, and let’s face it, there’s nothing worse than waking up sweaty and...
While it might not be a homeowner's worst nightmare, an unexpected drain clog is certainly one of the bigger inconveniences of maintaining a home. However, when cleaning up after a large meal, it is easy to take the lazier route of rinsing leftover food down the drain rather than scraping it into the garbage or compost where it belongs.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pillows are one of the most important pieces of the puzzle when it comes to building the bed of your dreams. I’ve tried plenty of them, and while many have been comfortable, they weren’t right for me. They can be plush, firm, or reversible; and there are pillows for stomach sleepers, back sleepers, and side sleepers. With so many to choose from, it can be an overwhelming task to pinpoint your perfect pillow. When you find the one that suits you, it’s best to hold on tight. One I’ll be holding on to for awhile is the Purple Cloud Pillow.
My mood isn't the only thing that tends to tank come fall (yep, I'm talking about you, seasonal affective disorder). My skin takes a turn, too. Aside from my tan fading, my skin dries out in the cooler temps. Combined with the dry heat in my home, my arms and legs turn into a flaky, scaly mess. It's itchy, too, and quite frankly, enough to make me feel just blah.
I run six loads of laundry each week to keep up with the constant onslaught of hamper pile-ups my five small children make. I’m also a major stickler for clean bedding and run each child’s bedding through the wash with the safest laundry detergents at least once per week. If...
Scouting Report: These cold-weather slipper sandals are furry and fabulous. I'm not going to lie, I used to think that furry sandals were kind of trashy. I mean, who in their right mind wears fur (faux or otherwise) on their feet outdoors? Well, apparently, I do. When I first saw...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Anyone who takes a look at my bed would consider my mattress to be thick. It’s hard not to, considering the padded mattress protector and cloud-like pillow top, and I love every part of it! Its size, however, does make it a little more challenging to put sheets on it that actually fit. I’ve had some sheets that were great when I put them on the mattress, but if I moved around in my sleep, the fitted sheet pulled and sometimes came loose. So when I find sheet sets that can actually handle the depth of my mattress, no matter how much I toss and turn, I make special note of them. Purple’s Complete Comfort Sheet Set is certainly one worth noting.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ever since I learned Zara had a home extension years ago, I’ve been an enormous fan — it’s one of my all-time favorite brands to shop for stylish, of-the-moment pieces, from the kitchen to the bathroom. And because it’s that good, their selection has a reputation for selling out… fast. So, I’m no stranger to regularly browsing the site and checking in on any out-of-stock favorites. In fact, I seemingly visit Zara Home online so often that I started getting targeted Instagram ads for new products. The styles most recently selected for me, though, gave me pause, because they were from a niche I didn’t even know the retailer carried — fuzzy slippers (and really cute ones, might I add).
Choosing your bed sheets can be a complicated business. Sure, it’s easy enough to go to your local store and buy the first set of bedding sheets you find. But, this reckless attitude can have a number of unwanted consequences down the line. In the summer months, when the weather is warm, you may find yourself restless through overheating and in the wintertime, you might be horribly cold. And, that’s just considering temperature alone. There’s no guarantee the first sheets you find are going to be comfortable against your skin.
In short, choosing the correct bedding generally comes down to two...
As colder weather approaches, you may find yourself daydreaming about cozy nights cuddled up by a crackling fire, roasting marshmallows, and gathering with friends and family for holiday celebrations. However, there's another hallmark of late fall and winter that you're probably less enthusiastic about: mice. These pests often make their...
Whether you need to paint your family room, living room or great room, committing to a paint color for a high-traffic space can feel like a big commitment. When you’re painting a large area, lighting is one of the most important factors to consider. Additionally, factoring in the surrounding colors is another important factor if you have an open-concept space.
A paper towel holder may seem like an unnecessary purchase until you try to grab a paper towel with one hand while in the middle of making dinner or cleaning up a big mess. Suddenly, that seemingly redundant piece of plastic or steel is the thing that could have helped you easily grab a sheet of paper towel instead of accidentally knocking the roll into the sink, soaking the entire roll and rendering it useless. So, yeah, you need a paper towel dispenser.
A paper towel dispenser has several benefits. One, it just looks good. It’s the difference between having the...
Rush hour on the Tube last week felt close to normal. People are back at their desks, but they’re not necessarily wearing exactly what they wore before. In my little section of eight seats – all occupied by women – all of us were wearing trousers, six of us denim ones.
• We will soon be saying goodbye to another month; the weather is giving us a preview of what’s to come. I have noticed that people are getting firewood in preparation — we have the cold rain and wind, soon the snowflakes. I will admit I love the first snow of the season, and I remember Curtie and I taking the boys trick or treating one year in the snow. Hopefully that will not happen this year.
CONTRIBUTED BY ACES / WRITTEN BY MARY LEIGH OLIVER. Nothing says spooky season like a glowing Jack-O-Lantern on the front steps. While they can’t last forever, there are a few things people can do to extend the lives of their pumpkins and Jack-O-Lanterns. To stay spooky all season long, preventing rot in all pumpkin carving creations is key.
The fan-favorite warehouse knows exactly what its consumers want, and their snack selection is no exception. While their snacks at Costco are already top-notch, there are a few agreed-upon favorites from hungry Costco shoppers. We gathered insight from Costco members on Reddit to learn exactly which snacks you need to...
Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
Comments / 0