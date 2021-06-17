These Sheets Are My Go-To For Staying Cool All Summer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Anyone who takes a look at my bed would consider my mattress to be thick. It’s hard not to, considering the padded mattress protector and cloud-like pillow top, and I love every part of it! Its size, however, does make it a little more challenging to put sheets on it that actually fit. I’ve had some sheets that were great when I put them on the mattress, but if I moved around in my sleep, the fitted sheet pulled and sometimes came loose. So when I find sheet sets that can actually handle the depth of my mattress, no matter how much I toss and turn, I make special note of them. Purple’s Complete Comfort Sheet Set is certainly one worth noting.

