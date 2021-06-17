Captain Q&A: What it's like to charter classic superyacht Fair Lady

The Slate Phuket is a one of a kind award winning resort on the popular holiday destination. Inspired by the founding family’s tin mining history, the design is the fusion of the owner’s unique vision and the talented artistry of celebrated architect Bill Bensley. Every corner of the five star resort is a photographer’s dream and draws your eyes into the beauty of their natural surroundings alongside stylish design. We were instantly in awe of our stunning pool villa comprised of a large master bedroom, expansive living space, in villa massage room, private sauna, steam room, and spacious swimming pool. The master bedroom features a grand king size bed, dreamy jacuzzi bathtub and outdoor shower, and beautiful details that will appease the discerning traveler. We loved that there were plenty of indoor and outdoor spaces to relax and unwind and the captivating lush greenery that surrounded our sanctuary. Your personal butler is available at the touch of a button and is always on hand to take care of bookings, in villa meals, and ensuring you have everything you need during your stay.