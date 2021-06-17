Advancing transportation infrastructure through technology

Drones and robots equipped with advanced imaging cameras and sensors empowered by deep learning computer vision will take center stage, says Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Advancements in Digital Technologies for Solar and Wind Farm Inspection, finds that technology advancements have drastically changed solar and wind farm inspections. Their deployment enables access to the required data and helps with visualization, ensuring process, performance, and resource optimization. Despite experiencing the adverse impact of COVID-19 in 2020, the expected resumption of delayed projects in 2021 will drive the solar and wind farm inspection market. As a result, the demand for digital technologies such as augmented reality/virtual reality (AV/VR), big data, drones, robots, digital twin, etc., will gain momentum worldwide. By the end of this year, the additional capacity of wind power and solar photovoltaic (PV) is estimated to reach 6.90 GW and 10.80 GW, respectively.