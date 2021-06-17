Cancel
Glassboro, NJ

Advancing transportation infrastructure through technology

rowan.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree researchers at Rowan University’s Center for Research & Education in Advanced Transportation Engineering Systems (CREATES) have received grants to improve the upkeep and safety of intersections, bridges and helipads through new technology. Totaling $200,000, the grants have been awarded by the Center for Advanced Infrastructure and Transportation (CAIT) Regional UTC Consortium, led by Rutgers University.

today.rowan.edu
City
Glassboro, NJ
#Infrastructure#Traffic Accident#Utc Consortium#Rutgers University
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Google
