Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Strawberry Plains, TN

KPD Investigating a Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-40 Near Strawberry Plains Exit

newstalk987.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice investigating a fatal multi-vehicle accident on interstate 40 near Strawberry Plains Exit. Police and emergency crews responding to the crash with injuries around 7:30 p.m. last night (Wednesday). Both the east and westbound lanes of I-40 were closed for hours. Police believe that one vehicle was traveling westbound when it crossed the center median and struck another vehicle which was traveling in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle which crossed the median was then struck by a tractor trailer that was also traveling eastbound. That vehicle and the tractor trailer caught on fire following that collision.

www.newstalk987.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Strawberry Plains, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Strawberry Plains, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Local
Tennessee Accidents
City
Strawberry Plains, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpd#Strawberry#I 40#Multi#Traffic Accident#Kpd#Ut Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. report on Pentagon-documented UFOs leaves sightings unexplained

June 25 (Reuters) - A major U.S. government report on UFOs released on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial nature. The report, submitted...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.