KPD Investigating a Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-40 Near Strawberry Plains Exit

Police investigating a fatal multi-vehicle accident on interstate 40 near Strawberry Plains Exit. Police and emergency crews responding to the crash with injuries around 7:30 p.m. last night (Wednesday). Both the east and westbound lanes of I-40 were closed for hours. Police believe that one vehicle was traveling westbound when it crossed the center median and struck another vehicle which was traveling in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle which crossed the median was then struck by a tractor trailer that was also traveling eastbound. That vehicle and the tractor trailer caught on fire following that collision.