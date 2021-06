Did you see where Roger Waters slammed zuckerfuck when FB wanted to use another brick in the wall? He reminded everyone of marks first website FaceMash. Waters ended his diatribe by bringing up FaceMash, the pre-Facebook website that Zuckerberg created at Harvard in 2003 to compare the looks of women on campus. The incident was dramatized in the 2010 film The Social Network. "How did this little prick who started out as âShe's pretty, weâ(TM)ll give her a four out of five, she's ugly, we'll give her a four out of five,' how did we give him any power?" Waters asked. "And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world."