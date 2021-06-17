Cancel
10 of the best luxury English sparkling wines to try at home

By Stacey Smith
Harper's Bazaar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of English Wine Week, which is taking place 19-27 June, our expert panel has selected the best English sparkling wines to enjoy this summer. English wine is now widely available across the country – from supermarkets such as Waitrose to independent wine merchants, hotels, bars and restaurants. However, it’s our country’s sparkling wine that’s causing the biggest stir, and makes up 70 per cent of production.

Salon

7 best rosé wine brands — for all kinds of wine-lovers

In preparation for those summer days when it's too hot to move, much less walk to the wine shop, I like to keep at least a couple bottles of vino in the fridge at all times (and maybe a few more on the bar cart, just in case). The rest of the Food52 team clearly thinks so, too. While I tend to be more of a light red fan, when the weather gets so warm you're sweating at breakfast, a glass of rosé can be just the thing. And before you say "I don't like rosé — it's too sweet," hold on a sec. Just because many rosé wine brands fall on the sweeter side doesn't mean all rosés taste like melted watermelon Jolly Ranchers. Some are sweet, yes (and if wine that tastes like cotton candy is your thing, I wouldn't dream of yucking your yum!), but other rosé wines have floral notes of ripe, red summer fruit yet stay dry and crisp on the palate; or they're bubbly and tart; some are quite savory, even herbal in flavor. There's a great rosé for any kind of wine-lover, I promise.
Experience a New Way to Enjoy Wine at Home With Vinotok

While I’m no expert on the matter nor do I claim to be, I’m no stranger to wine. I’ve had wines from all around the world. I live in California where, arguably, the best wines are from; so when a product promises a new or better wine experience, I tend to be skeptical. With that, let’s start and go over the key components of Fresko‘s new product, the 3-in-1 wine companion Vinotok.
Coravin Continues to Revolutionize the Wine Industry with New Sparkling System

Coravin, Inc., the premier global wine technology company, debuts their highly anticipated. a new product innovation poised to transform the industry and change the way the world enjoys sparkling wine. Designed with both the on-premise partner and consumer in mind, the portable, easy-to-use system pairs a secure, universal-fit stopper with...
Try Out Some Of The Best Wines Around From Wine Access

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. This summer you deserve the best! Spoil...
The 12 best Spanish White Wine to try in 2021

Fermented white wines are the great unknown gems. They bring together the freshness and acidity of the traditional whites with the structure and flavours of red wine. In Spain, most of the public usually only looks for freshness, fruit, and cold in a bottle of white wine. I think the...
The best wine, gin and spirits festivals to book in 2021

What’s your tipple: grain, grape, or something more botanical? With the drinks festival calendar filling up with events focused on everything from gin and rum to English wine and whisky, there’s something for everyone – and after the year we’ve had, we could all use a drink or two. As...
The Independent

9 best orange wines to raise a glass to this summer

Forget rosé this summer – a chilled glass of the pink stuff may be your ultimate go-to drink for the sunshine, but this year the hottest option is to sip its slightly redder cousin. Orange wine is made using white grapes, which are fermented in the same way as red wine, with the skins left on. They are then crushed with the flesh remaining in contact with the skin before being pressed off. This fermentation can last anything from a few hours to up to a year. How long the grape is macerated with the skin intact makes all the...
The best white wine to buy right now

With summer firmly on the horizon, we've rounded up the best white wines for you to stock up on. Whether picnicking with friends, enjoying a relaxed BBQ at home, or looking for something a little bit more special, we've found the best bottles (and boxes!) to buy right now. Read...
The Independent

10 best lambrusco wines: The sparkling red vinos to try right now

What’s the first name that comes to mind when you think about Italian sparkling? Begins with a “P”, doesn’t it. Well, prosecco fans, here is another very different class of Italians sparkler – it is the L- word: lambrusco. Yup, red sparkling wine is something of an acquired taste and compared to the oceans of prosecco being made and drunk, it is a comparatively niche product.But, we hear you cry, isn’t lambrusco that cheap, frothy, sweet, Ribena-like thing that used to be inexplicably popular back in the dark ages? Yes, but that’s all in the past now, like Portuguese rose...
No-Alcohol Vegan Sparkling Wines

With the launch of HUN Alcohol Free, Millennial canned wine brand HUN introduced the UK to its first alcohol-free wine in a can. The vegan sparkling white wine in a can is made with single-origin South African Chenin Blanc grapes and it represents the fifth canned wine from the award-winning wine brand.
The Best Wine Glasses for Outdoor Entertaining

Stock up on these sets so you can sip without the stress of shattered glass. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summer has arrived, life is opening back up,...
County vines: mapping the perfect English wine escape

No longer a punchline – ‘les rosbifs font du vin?’ – or something your mad neighbour might do in his muddy field, English wine has become serious business. The amount of vineyards has quadrupled since 2000 and recent warmer and drier summers (cheers, global warming) has meant record output, too.
The Vice Wine releases a duo of Luxury Napa Valley Canned Wines

The Bubbly Rosé and Casablanca Mojito from Napa Valley enter RTD new market. The demand for luxury canned wines has grown dramatically as the Ready To Drink (RTD) market explodes. The Vice Wine has introduced its first two Napa Valley canned wines, the Bubbly Rosé “Vices” Can and the Casablanca Mojito “Vices” Can. These wines are limited edition 2020 vintages available to purchase as 4pks, 8pks, 12pks, and 24pks from TheViceWine.com.
This Independence Day, set off some fireworks with these sparkling wines

This glorious 200-year-old, family-run Champagne house is known for its elegant style. Billecart-Salmon’s innovations have met with great success, most notably with the introduction of their rosé Champagne in the 1970s, which deservedly has garnered a cult following. The house continues to innovate and elevate with this latest addition to their lineup, introduced in fall 2020.
The Best Insulated Wine Tumbler - 2021

DWYM is focused on helping you make the best purchasing decision. Our team of experts spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing, and researching products so you don't have to.Learn more. Look for the DWYM seal for products that are the best in a category. Our Picks For The Top Insulated...