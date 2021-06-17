10 of the best luxury English sparkling wines to try at home
In celebration of English Wine Week, which is taking place 19-27 June, our expert panel has selected the best English sparkling wines to enjoy this summer. English wine is now widely available across the country – from supermarkets such as Waitrose to independent wine merchants, hotels, bars and restaurants. However, it’s our country’s sparkling wine that’s causing the biggest stir, and makes up 70 per cent of production.www.harpersbazaar.com