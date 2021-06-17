Boston Red Sox News and Notes: Strange Things Can Happen at a Game

In the midst of a six-game losing streak and with losses in 11 of their last 12, the Royals welcome in the second best team in the AL East, the Boston Red Sox. After a year of struggles in 2020, the Red Sox hired back their once suspended manager, Alex Cora, and are back on the plus side of the ledger in just about everything in 2021 as one of the best teams in the American League. You wouldn’t expect a team in one of the game’s bigger markets to be quietly this good, but that’s the situation we have here with a couple players who are among the best in baseball who seem to be talked about way less than you’d expect from a team in Boston.