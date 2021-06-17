Cancel
Boston Red Sox News and Notes: Strange Things Can Happen at a Game

By Hannah Katzman
ngscsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo two baseball games are exactly the same. No matter how many games you watch, there will always be new and exciting moments. The Boston Red Sox game against the Houston Astros on June 10th had no shortage of odd occurrences, making this particular matchup completely unique. Any fan lucky enough to be at Fenway Park that night was treated to not one but two dropped pop flies, a manager being ejected, multiple runs scored without a hit and even the tackle of a half-naked fan who ran onto the field from right field.

