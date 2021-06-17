Cancel
Public Speaking Vs. Presenting

By Ryan J. Warriner
Thrive Global
Cover picture for the articleTED talks and Toast Masters are excellent examples of public speaking, but not necessarily of professional presentations. What’s the difference? It starts with the purpose of each. Public speaking typically has a more general purpose. Most often, it’s to raise awareness about a particular issue or share a different perspective. It could also be to inspire, motivate, or entertain. In fact, TED is an acronym that represents Technology Entertainment Design. The key word being “entertainment.” Another example to consider is a comedian’s act. Stand-up comedy is a form of public speaking, but we wouldn’t consider a comedian on stage to be a professional presenter.

