Every region of the state has signature foods, some have more odd choices than others. In CNY, we have very tasty and unique foods that are a must-try for everyone. I suppose I can't say I'm from here, I have only tried five out of the seven. Some of these foods are actually able to be found in other parts of New York State. Things like Chicken Riggies. If you truly are from Central New York, you obviously know that nobody makes Chicken Riggies like Utica makes Chicken Riggies. That is just one of those facts you can absolutely bank on.