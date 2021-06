If Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides to sit out the 2021 season, he’d be leaving a lot of money on the table. Rodgers could receive a $93,085 fine for not attending minicamp this week, but the Packers might not want to levy it since their relationship with the reigning MVP is not on great terms at the moment. Even if he is fined that amount, it doesn’t compare to the money he could lose out on if he sits out the entire year.