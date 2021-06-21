Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missaukee County, MI

NMCAA EHS/CFS Missaukee County will deliver child development and support

Cadillac News
 5 days ago

NMCAA EHS/CFS Missaukee County will deliver child development and support services to families in a manner that reflects the NMCAA HS Programs goals and expectations as delineated in the local program plans. Home-based CDA credential or equivalent coursework as part of an associate or bachelor’s degree. Prior experience working with low income/at risk families. Experience working directly with children and families preferred. 20 hrs/wk for 52/wks. $17.00/hr. EOE. Please reply by July 1st. For more detail go to: www.nmcaa.net.

www.cadillacnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Missaukee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Missaukee County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Development#Cfs#Nmcaa#Cda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CBS News

Virgin Galactic receives FAA approval to blast passengers into space

Virgin Galactic finally has the federal government's approval to start launching customers into space from New Mexico. Richard Branson's rocket-ship company announced the Federal Aviation Administration's updated license on Friday. It's the final hurdle in Virgin Galactic's yearslong effort to send paying passengers on short space jaunts. Virgin Galactic stocks shot up 36% on news of the FAA's approval, hovering around $55 a share by late morning.