NMCAA EHS/CFS Missaukee County will deliver child development and support services to families in a manner that reflects the NMCAA HS Programs goals and expectations as delineated in the local program plans. Home-based CDA credential or equivalent coursework as part of an associate or bachelor’s degree. Prior experience working with low income/at risk families. Experience working directly with children and families preferred. 20 hrs/wk for 52/wks. $17.00/hr. EOE. Please reply by July 1st. For more detail go to: www.nmcaa.net.www.cadillacnews.com