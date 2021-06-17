Cancel
Congress & Courts

GENE SIMMONS Meets With Members Of Congress As Part Of ASCAP Songwriters Virtual 'Stand With Songwriters' Advocacy Month

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a year of canceled live music events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including his own KISS world tour, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Gene Simmons met with key members of Congress where he was able to outline some of the most pressing issues directly affecting American music creators. Simmons participated in the meeting as part of ASCAP's ongoing advocacy efforts in their "Stand With Songwriters" sessions.

blabbermouth.net
