GENE SIMMONS Meets With Members Of Congress As Part Of ASCAP Songwriters Virtual 'Stand With Songwriters' Advocacy Month

British-Iranian songwriter, producer, radio host and jaw-dropping vocalist Orchid is about to be the best thing since sliced bread. You heard it here first. Inspired by the likes of Outkast, Lady Gaga, N.E.R.D. and the Sugababes, Orchid is without a doubt the future of electronic pop, giving the genre a much-needed face-lift with her innately poetic lyrics and rhythmic influences garnered from living in Ghana and Brazil. A fan of samba, reggaeton and baile funk, these styles all take no prisoners as they coalesce in perfect harmony over her first two addictive tunes, a smorgasbord of dance-ready rhythms, if you will.