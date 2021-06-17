Cancel
Coal’s staying power in Asia [Gas in Transition]

naturalgasworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a widespread expectation that global coal use is set for inexorable decline. But the timing and extent of coal’s replacement will vary greatly by region, as will the degree to which gas will benefit. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 2]. by: Martin Daniel. Trends in the second...

www.naturalgasworld.com
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Poland's PKN Orlen switches last coal power project to gas

OSTROLEKA, Poland (Reuters) - Polish state-run refiner PKN Orlen will build a gas, not a coal-fuelled power plant in Ostroleka by 2025, with capex seen at 2.5 billion zlotys ($661.55 million), the company’s Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said on Friday. Warsaw had planned the power plant in north-east Poland would...
Trafficworldoil.com

Natural gas prices rally as global shortages abound

(Bloomberg) --Natural gas markets around the globe are rallying as the world’s importers have come to a stark realization: there isn’t enough supply to go around. A long, frigid winter drained gas stockpiles from Louisiana to Germany, and utilities are struggling to build them back up. But unforeseen supply disruptions and a rebounding global economy are making it impossible to keep up. That’s setting up a desperate scenario as hot summer temperatures approach, and it’s bound to get even worse when demand peaks this winter.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Myanmar coup hamstrings exploration investment [Gas in Transition]

International investors will struggle to justify exploration investment in the country regardless of whether sanctions are imposed on the sector. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 3]. by: Andrew Kemp. Foreign investors in Myanmar’s upstream are under mounting pressure to quit the country in the wake of the military’s coup...
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Oil companies on long and winding road to energy transition, but vision is emerging | Upstream Online

By Sylvester Bamkole Equinor set out a path where strict limitations on capital allocation to the oil and gas sector mean that expected windfalls from higher oil prices can fund the quest for profitable clean energy and help keep shareholders happy along the way.The road to energy transition will require the mother of all rebranding campaigns for big oil, but transformation into renewable energy companies is not a..
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

GE and IHI to collaborate on development of ammonia fuels roadmap

GE Gas Power and IHI Corp. (Tokyo) announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed for collaborative development of gas turbine business roadmap (Ammonia Roadmap). The Ammonia Roadmap will support the use of ammonia as a carbon-free fuel to lower carbon emissions in both existing and new gas turbines. According to the MOU, both companies will conduct advanced research on the marketplace volume of ammonia as well as feasibility studies for ammonia as feedstock for gas turbine power plant installations in Japan and across Asia.
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

Asia Pacific Coal Power Investments Seen Outpacing Natural Gas into 2030s

Wind, solar and natural gas have the brightest future in Asia Pacific power generation, although coal is not going anywhere soon, according to experts at Wood Mackenzie. “Asia Pacific power generation investments are leading the world and expected to hit $2.4 trillion in the current decade, with renewables accounting for over half, or $1.3 trillion of power investments,” said research director Alex Whitworth. He discussed the investments at the inaugural Wood Mackenzie Asia Pacific Power and Renewables Conference.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Supplying Asia with LNG got much costlier for the US, but strong demand brings export records

Even so, US exporters are unlikely to repeat last year’s cost-related shut-ins as global demand has rebounded to strong levels. Supplying LNG to the growing Asian market has become more expensive for US producers this year, a Rystad Energy report reveals. Even so, US exporters are unlikely to repeat last year’s cost-related shut-ins as global demand has rebounded to strong levels. Instead, US LNG exports climbed to a record monthly high of 6.5mn metric tons in May and may keep rising to new peaks.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

UK stands by offshore oil, gas licensing despite rising tensions over net-zero targets

Upstream climate 'checkpoints' to be agreed by year-end: minister. Trevelyan emphasizes continued energy security considerations. The UK will still consider offering new offshore oil and gas licenses in the future, energy minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said June 23, despite rising pressure on the country to ban new exploration in the wake of a landmark report on global carbon emissions by the International Energy Agency.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Polish region commits to ending coal-fired power generation

Coal could be eliminated as early as 2030, parties to the initiative said. Regional and local authorities in a central Polish region said June 24 they were the first in the country to sign an initiative targetting the end of coal in the energy and heating sectors by 2030. Authorities...
Environmentrenewanews.com

Coal-powered bitcoin is an environmental disaster

By Ketan Joshi The latest episode in the process of trying to present Bitcoin as if it’s not only clean but vital to clean power development is particularly bad. The post Coal-powered bitcoin is an environmental disaster appeared first on RenewEconomy. For more great articles: Renew Economy.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Risen Energy to Supply 480MW 210mm Bi-Facial modules to US PV project

Mammoth North, a 480 megawatt direct current (MWdc) solar energy project, is the first phase of the 1.65 gigawatt direct current (GWdc) Mammoth project being developed by Doral LLC. The Mammoth solar project covers more than 12,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties in northern Indiana.The PV project is on schedule to be interconnected to the grid in 2023,under a Power Purchase Agreement(PPA) with AEP Energy Partners, Inc., a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) and one of the largest electric energy wholesale and retail suppliers in the U.S. As the solar module supplier to this project, Risen Energy will supply 540W and 545W Bi-Facialsolar modules manufactured and assembled in their state-of-the-art facility in Malaysia. The solar modules, with multiple advantages in terms of high output power, high generation efficiency, anti-shadow effect and high temperature resistance, are expected to have one of the lowest levelized costs of energy in the Industry. To ensure that the project can be completed on schedule, Risen Energy plans to deliver all solar modules by the end of 2022.
Environmentpv-magazine.com

Climate district relying on solar-powered hydrogen in Germany

A new climate district is being developed in Esslingen, in the Stuttgart region of Baden-Württemberg, in southern Germany. The urban development project is being realized on around 100,000 square meters of an old freight station on the Neckar river and its first major, intermediate step has now been achieved with the completion of over 450 apartments and several commercial spaces.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Japan's J-Power joins Asia CCUS network

The network aims to develop and disseminate CCUS technologies for the cleaner use of fossil fuels in Asean and the East Asia Summit region. Japan’s Electric Power Development Co. (J-Power) on June 23 said it had joined Asia CCUS (carbon dioxide capture, utilisation and storage) network as a supporting member. The network was launched on June 22.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Off-grid hydrogen power solution based on alkaline fuel cell from Israel, first green hydrogen production in Russia

Israel-based manufacturer of fuel cell energy solutions, GenCell Energy, has completed an advanced testing period of its experimental GenCell A5 off-grid hydrogen power solution, based on alkaline fuel cell (AFC) technology, at the site of an active emergency communications system (ECS) station outside Reykjavik, Iceland, operated by state-owned Icelandic telecom provider Neyðarlínan. “GenCell and Neyðarlínan ohf have agreed to carry out a second testing period in the extreme weather conditions typical of the Arctic regions in the winter months, between December 2021 and February 2022. Following the satisfactory completion of the winter evaluation, the two companies will negotiate the deployment of GenCell A5 units at 112 active emergency communication sites across Iceland,” reads the note released on Monday.
Trafficspglobal.com

High gas prices fuel rise in SPP coal-fired power as wind generation flags

Falling wind generation in the Southwest Power Pool is boosting market share for coal in the US Midcontinent this month as dual-fuel generators limit consumption of higher-priced natural gas. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In the independent system operator's territory, wind has generated...