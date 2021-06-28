Washington D.C. Woman Sentenced to Prison for Hate Crime Targeting Member of the Asian Community

Carolyn Heard, 64, of Washington D.C., was sentenced on June 1, 2021, to a term of imprisonment based on charges stemming from a hate crime targeting a member of the Asian community that took place in Northwest Washington in April 2021, U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips announced.

Heard pleaded guilty to one count of threats to do bodily harm, a charge that, with a hate-bias enhancement, carries a maximum penalty of 270 days of incarceration. District of Columbia Superior Court Associate Judge Steven Wellner sentenced Heard to the maximum penalty of 270 days, suspending all but 90 days of incarceration. Following her prison term, Heard will be placed on probation for 18 months. Heard also was sentenced in two other pending cases.

According to the government’s evidence, Heard approached the victim, a member of the Asian community in Washington, D.C., outside a neighborhood store and, while armed with a knife, threatened to kill the victim, saying, “I will kill you; you have coronavirus; go back to China.”