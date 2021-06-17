Bram Bos releases Hammerhead 25th Anniversary Edition for iOS/AUv3
Bram Bos has announced the release of a 25th Anniversary Edition of the Hammerhead drum instrument from the late ’90s, now revamped and available for iOS. The little shark is back. After a quarter of a century, I am presenting a new – mobile – reinterpretation of the original Hammerhead Rhythm Station concept. It’s still simple, it’s still fun. It still features those mid-90s groovebox sounds. But this time, it is portable, it integrates in your mobile plugin ecosystem, and it comes with more creative possibilities.rekkerd.org