Bram Bos releases Hammerhead 25th Anniversary Edition for iOS/AUv3

Get ready for a busy rest of 2021, fellow Pokémon TCG collectors. For the rest of the year, we're going to get new sets releasing at least every other month. We have the next major expansion, Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign launching on June 18th. Then, August 27th will see the release of the next main expansion after that, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. The as-of-yet-untitled Pokémon 25th Anniversary set will release in October, followed by yet another main expansion in November. That's… a lot of Pokémon cards. While details of the 25th Anniversary set have not yet arrived, we can confirm that two additional products have been announced including a pricey one.