Soccer

Euro 2020 knockout fixtures: All dates, schedule and everything you need to know

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ea4eC_0aX6CbcQ00

Euro 2020 will start the knockout stage once the group matches are completed, beginning with the round of 16.

The top two teams from each of the six groups will be rewarded with a place in the knockout stages, while the top four third-placed finishers will also progress to the last 16.

This is the first European Championship to be played across the entire breadth of the continent, using 11 different venues from Wembley to Baku.

Here’s everything you need to know about the knockouts:

When is Euro 2020 knockout stage?

The knockouts begin on 26 June and ends with the final in London on Sunday 11 July.

What were the groups?

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland.

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia.

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Georgia, North Macedonia.

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland.

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia.

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary.

What are the venues?

  • Rome (Stadio Olimpico)
  • Baku (Olympic Stadium)
  • Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)
  • St Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)
  • Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)
  • Bucharest (National Arena)
  • London (Wembley Stadium)
  • Glasgow (Hampden Park)
  • Budapest (Puskás Aréna)
  • Munich (Fußball Arena München)
  • Seville (La Cartuja Stadium)

How many fans are going to be allowed in?

That remains varied across the tournament with all venues having committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.

Wembley Stadium has pledged to have 25 per cent capacity for games held there, with the potential for that to be increased as restrictions in England are relaxed.

Glasgow too are hoping to have 25 per cent capacity at Hampden Park but Dublin has lost its matches with the city unable to commit to hosting supporters.

Other host venues are even more bullish with St Petersburg planning for 50 per cent capacity at their matches with Budapest hoping for full capacity.

What is the knockout fixture schedule?

Knockout stage
Round of 16
Saturday 26th June Match 37 Italy vs Austria 2-1 AET London
Saturday 26th June Match 38 Wales vs Denmark 0-4 Amsterdam
Sunday 27th June Match 39 Belgium vs Portugal 1-0 Seville
Sunday 27th June Match 40 Netherlands vs Czech Republic 0-2 Budapest
Monday 28th  June Match 41 France v Switzerland 3-3 , 4-5 pens Bucharest
Monday 28th  June Match 42 Croatia vs Spain 3-5 AET Copenhagen
Tuesday 29th June Match 43 Sweden v Ukraine Glasgow
Tuesday 29th June Match 44 England vs Germany London
Quarter-finals
Friday 2nd July, 5pm Match 45 Switzerland v Spain St Petersburg
Friday 2nd July, 8pm Match 46 Belgium v Italy Munich
Saturday 3rd July, 5pm Match 47 Czech Republic v Denmark Baku
Saturday 3rd July, 8pm Match 48 Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44 Rome
Semi-finals
Tuesday 6th July, 8pm Match 49 Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46 London
Wednesday 7th July, 8pm Match 50 Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47 London
Final
Sunday 11th July, 8pm Match 51 Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50 London

Who is going to win?

Spain 7/2

Italy 4/1

England 4/1

Belgium 6/1

Germany 13/2

Denmark 17/2

All odds via Betfair

Related
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Standings, fixtures and opponents - all you need to know

Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St-Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details. With Euro 2020 in full swing across the continent and countries battling...
SoccerHometownLife.com

Euro 2020: England vs. Germany odds, picks and prediction

Tuesday at noon ET, England will take on Germany in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020. The match will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Below, we preview the England vs. Germany odds and lines and make our best Euro 2020bets, picks and predictions. The two European...
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

England vs. Germany: Euro 2020 live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, game odds, start time

Six teams have already punched their tickets to the Euro 2020 quarterfinals, and two more will join on Tuesday as the round of 16 wraps up. The slate is highlighted by England facing Germany at Wembley. The Three Lions topped Group D with seven points, and while they've yet to concede, they also have scored just two goals. Germany earned a late draw against Hungary to finish second in Group F, setting up a showdown between two of the most talented teams on the continent.
UEFA90min.com

Manuel Neuer on Germany's UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 tie against England

The Germany goalkeeper speaks to EURO2020.com looking ahead to a massive fixture at Wembley. Perhaps the most recognisable face in Germany's UEFA EURO 2020 squad, Bayern München goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will hope to keep a low profile when his side take on England at Wembley in the round of 16.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Big Match Stats Pack: England vs Germany

Goal takes a look at records that have defined the previous meetings between the Three Lions and Die Mannschaft ahead of Tuesday's encounter. Raheem Sterling has scored 14 goals in his last 19 appearances for England, after scoring just twice in his first 45 appearances for the national team. All 16 of Sterling’s goals for England have come in competitive internationals, with only Steve Bloomer scoring more with every goal coming in competitive games (28 goals, all in Home Nations matches).
SoccerCitrus County Chronicle

England beats Germany 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — England is unburdened by the weight of agonizing history: Germany has finally been beaten in a tournament again. No need to endure more penalty heartache or disallowed goals this time. Just like in the 1966 World Cup final, England triumphed over a German team at Wembley Stadium...
Premier League90min.com

Harry Kane on England's 'perfect afternoon' after beating Germany

Harry Kane has described England's 2-0 victory over Germany as the 'perfect afternoon' as Gareth Southgate's men booked their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. The 27-year-old added to Raheem Sterling's opening strike to end his own goal drought with a late header, as the Three Lions secured another clean sheet in front of a 45,000-strong Wembley Stadium crowd on Tuesday.
UEFAPosted by
HOLAUSA

12 of the hottest UEFA European soccer players

Soccer can be fun to watch for a variety of reasons, like the player‘s talent, confidence, and skills. But if you’re not into the sport you can find some hotties on the court to admire. The Union of European Football Associations is the administrative body for soccer in...
Sportsgoal.com

How to watch England vs Germany in Euro 2020 Round of 16 from India?

Gareth Southgate will be hoping for the tie not to get to penalty shootouts, himself having missed from the spot in a semi-final defeat 25 years ago. England will be out to banish memories of Euro 96 disappointment when they welcome Germany to Wembley in Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash.
Worldwhbl.com

Soccer-England will be seen as a dangerous side now: Kane

(Reuters) – England’s remaining rivals at the European Championship will consider them a “dangerous” side after they beat Germany 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals, captain Harry Kane said. Kane and Raheem Sterling struck late goals in Tuesday’s last-16 match to guide England to their first knockout victory over Germany since...
UEFACBS Sports

England vs. Germany score: Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane late goals lead Three Lions to quarterfinals

England are through to the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 after an emotional 2-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium. Raheem Sterling, who had scored England's only two goals of the group stage, was the hero with his second-half strike in front of goal. His winner came in the 75th minute, with Germany missing their best chance of the game just seconds later, sending the Three Lions into the last eight, where they'll face either Ukraine or Sweden.