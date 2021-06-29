Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Man Facing Federal Charges for Sex Trafficking of a Minor

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 5 days ago



A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Kyle David Robinson, age 28, of Baltimore, Maryland, on the federal charges of sex trafficking of a minor. At today’s initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles B. Day ordered that Robinson be detained pending trial.

The criminal complaint was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner and Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, HSI special agents learned that an individual in Baltimore had access to two teenage females—one a minor—for the purpose of commercial sex. Agents learned that the telephone number allegedly used to communicate with clients interested in engaging in commercial sex acts with the teenage females was associated with Kyle Robinson.

On June 1, 2021, an undercover agent (UCA) contacted Robinson on the previously identified phone number. Robinson allegedly stated, “I got girls,” early in the conversation and stated to the UCA several times during the call that “they young.” The male explained that he had two teenagers available and the cost for an hour with both would be $1,000. The UCA offered to pay $500 for ½ an hour, and the male agreed. A tentative date of June 3, 2021 was agreed upon, and the affidavit alleges that Robinson stated that the meeting would have to occur before 7:30 p.m. due to conditions of one of the teenagers. When the UCA asked if the girls were “that young” that they have to get home, Robinson allegedly stated “yeah, for one of them it’s like that bro.” After the phone call, the UCA received sexually explicit images of one girl and an image of a younger looking girl wearing a crop top.

As detailed in the affidavit, over the next several days, the UCA exchanged phone calls and text messages with Robinson concerning the scheduled commercial sex date. On June 3, 2021, Robinson advised the UCA that he was on his way but only had the older girl with him as he was not able to reach the younger girl. The UCA requested that they postpone the commercial sex date until both girls were available. Later that evening, Robinson allegedly confirmed that he found the younger girl and that she would be available on June 7, 2021. After several more calls and text messages, Robinson agreed to meet the UCA at a hotel. At approximately 4:10, Robinson came to the UCA’s room with the minor female, who Robinson stated was fifteen years old. After agreeing to accept $740 for an hour with the minor female, the UCA paid Robinson and law enforcement entered the room and secured Robinson and the minor female. Law enforcement executed search warrants on Robinson and his residence. Law enforcement recovered $740 in cash, which was still in Robinson’s hand, his cell phone from his front pocket, and a key fob and four keys, which fit the vehicle he had driven to the location. Robinson was arrested for sex trafficking of a minor.

The young female that Robinson had brought to the hotel to engage in commercial sex with the UCA was identified as a 14-year-old 8th grader.

If convicted, Robinson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and up to life in prison for sex trafficking of a minor. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

