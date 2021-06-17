“Construction Ready” Training Program Graduates Ten Savannah Residents, Students Matched with Jobs in the Savannah’s Skilled Trades Workforce
Today the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia (CEFGA) graduated its first “Construction Ready” class of ten students in Savannah. Construction Ready takes Georgians through a free 20-day construction education program that ends with training, credentialing and job placement. The program expanded into the Savannah region in March 2021 and this training was held at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church.savannahceo.com