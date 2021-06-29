Three Indicted Near Fairfax Virginia on Federal Drug Distribution Charges

A husband and wife from Fairfax and their cousin from Spotsylvania were indicted last month with conspiring to distribute controlled substances in the Western District of Virginia.

According to court documents, Fahid Rashid, 30, Akhter Ahmed, 28, and Khalisah Khan, 29, conspired to traffic counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. The defendants, and others, are charged with selling thousands of counterfeit pills in and around the Western District of Virginia containing fentanyl and multiple kilograms of methamphetamine. The defendants are accused of using multiple addresses in Culpeper, Spotsylvania, Winchester, Fairfax, and elsewhere for their drug trafficking activities. Rashid is also charged in a scheme in which he possessed vehicles knowing their VIN numbers had been altered.