Semyon Varlamov may be returning from the IR at some point this week, but New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz doesn’t appear to be in a rush to get him back in net. The Islanders have been buoyed by the play of Ilya Sorokin for the first six games and watched as he put up an impressive effort in their 3-0-1 stretch last week.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO