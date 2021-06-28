Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Wife of “El Chapo” Pleads Guilty in Washington DC to Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txDow_0aX5taGx00

The wife of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera, leader of the Mexican drug trafficking organization known as the Sinaloa Cartel, pleaded guilty today to charges related to international drug trafficking, money laundering, and a criminal violation of the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (the Kingpin Act).

According to court documents, Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, pleaded guilty to a three-count criminal information charging her with: 1) Conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, one kilogram or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana in the U.S., Mexico, and elsewhere, knowing, intending, and having a reasonable cause to believe that such substances would be unlawfully imported into the U.S.; 2) conspiring with others to launder narcotics proceeds; and 3) violating the criminal penalties of the Kingpin Act by engaging in transactions and dealings in property of her husband, Guzman Loera, a Significant Foreign Narcotics Trafficker designated by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Coronel Aispuro is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Community Policy
View All 91 Commentsarrow_down
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
El Chapo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Mexican#The Sinaloa Cartel#The U S Department#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Former Member of Baltimore’s Safe Streets Program Pleads Guilty to Drug Distribution Conspiracy

Ronald Alexander, age 50 of Baltimore, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and powder and crack cocaine. While he was participating in the narcotics conspiracy, Alexander was employed by “Safe Streets,” an organization whose purpose is to reduce violence and crime in Baltimore through intervention. While he was engaged in the distribution of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics, Alexander used his affiliation with Safe Streets to evade law enforcement in Baltimore, including on one occasion to avoid arrest when police seized from him a large quantity of fentanyl.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges in Glen Burnie, Police Say

A man from Baltimore was arrested and charged in connection with a CDS and weapons violation following a brief investigation in Glen Burnie. On June 28, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m. officers observed a suspected hand-to-hand CDS transaction in the area of the 100 block of Holsum Way. Officers stopped the suspects, who were operating a black Nissan, in the area of the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

No Arrests Made Following Oxycodone Theft Fron Annapolis Area Pharmacy

No arrests have been made after police were called following a pill theft from a pharmacy in Annapolis. On June 20, 2021, at approximately 1:24pm, officers responded to the Giant Pharmacy located in the 900 block of Bay Ridge Avenue in reference to a theft. The Pharmacist advised that her employees gave an Oxycodone prescription of 120 15mg pills to a subject who was not authorized to have the prescription.
New York City, NYPosted by
Report Annapolis

Queens New York Woman Sentenced to 198 Months in Prison For Involvement With Weapons of Mass Destruction

A New York woman was sentenced today to 198 months, about 16 and a half years, in prison for her role in planning a terrorist attack in the United States. Noelle Velentzas, 33, of Queens, was convicted of teaching or distributing information pertaining to the making and use of an explosive, destructive device, or weapon of mass destruction in furtherance of a planned federal crime of violence. Co-defendant Asia Siddiqui pleaded guilty on Aug. 23, 2019 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in January 2020.
Washington, DCPosted by
Report Annapolis

Convicted Felon From Washington, D.C Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Loaded Firearm

Sherman Evans Jr., a/k/a “Face Evans”, age 33, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty yesterday to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD).
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Investigation Leads to Arrest and Indictment of ‘CashApp’ Drug Trafficking Organization in Baltimore

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) in collaboration with the State’s Attorney’s Office announced the recent arrests and indictment of the drug trafficking organization, known as "CashApp". This organization operated in the Sandtown community on West Baltimore, specifically in the area of the 1000 block of North Carey Street at Riggs Avenue. The targeted enforcement initiative resulted in criminal charges for seven of the “CashApp” members and levied charges for multiple drug offenses and handgun related crimes.
Laurel, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Heroin-Fentanyl Pills, Counterfeit Money Seizure in Laurel Yields Three Arrests

Three people were arrested by Anne Arundel County Police after drugs and counterfeit money were allegedly found while officers checked on a parked-car in Laurel. On June 27, 2021 at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers checked an occupied Nissan Altima in the area of the 3400 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road. The officers observed suspected CDS and CDS paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Tennessee Doctor Pleads Guilty to Hydrocodone Distribution Resulting in Death

A Tennessee physician pleaded guilty today in the Western District of Tennessee to causing the death of one of his patients through his illegal prescribing of hydrocodone. According to court documents, Thomas K. Ballard III, 63, of Jackson, owned and operated the Ballard Clinic, from which he issued prescriptions for dangerous, addictive controlled pharmaceutical drugs without any legitimate medical purpose. Ballard engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with several female patients while he ignored red flags that they were abusing the medications he prescribed. These abuses were often reflected in Ballard’s own medical records.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Charges Related to the Attempted Armed Robbery of a Food Service Company

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett today sentenced Alex Smith, a/k/a Skeet, age 34, of Halethorpe, Maryland, to 20 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit a commercial robbery and for the attempted armed robbery of a food service business in Baltimore on December 5, 2018, during which an employee of the business was shot. A federal jury convicted Smith on January 10, 2020, after a five-day trial.
Public SafetyPosted by
Report Annapolis

Daughter of Notorious Mexican Cartel Leader Sentenced in Washington DC on Kingpin Related Charges

The daughter of the leader of the Mexican drug trafficking organization known as the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for willfully engaging in financial dealings with Mexican companies that had been identified as specially designated narcotics traffickers by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury (OFAC).