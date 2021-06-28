Wife of “El Chapo” Pleads Guilty in Washington DC to Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering

The wife of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera, leader of the Mexican drug trafficking organization known as the Sinaloa Cartel, pleaded guilty today to charges related to international drug trafficking, money laundering, and a criminal violation of the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (the Kingpin Act).

According to court documents, Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, pleaded guilty to a three-count criminal information charging her with: 1) Conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, one kilogram or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana in the U.S., Mexico, and elsewhere, knowing, intending, and having a reasonable cause to believe that such substances would be unlawfully imported into the U.S.; 2) conspiring with others to launder narcotics proceeds; and 3) violating the criminal penalties of the Kingpin Act by engaging in transactions and dealings in property of her husband, Guzman Loera, a Significant Foreign Narcotics Trafficker designated by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Coronel Aispuro is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.