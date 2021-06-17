Pokémon Go - A Seven-Colored Shadow quest tasks and rewards explained

Summer Game Fest 2021 is underway, and major announcements are already rolling in. For many gamers, one big question that's been lingering for some time is whether "Elden Ring" would get a 2021 release. There has been a real lack of news regarding the title, with only occasional glimmers of hope, like an update to the game's official website. The title officially received an ESRB update, which led some to believe that a release date was around the corner. Ever since, gamers have been chomping at the bit for an announcement regarding the game's launch, with rumors that fans would hear something by the summer. Well, the rumors were true, and a trailer just dropped, and it's got the information everyone has been waiting for.