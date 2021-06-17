Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Clemente, CA

Letter to the Editor: Huntington Versus San Clemente

By Staff
sanclementetimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

www.sanclementetimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
San Clemente, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#The Sc Times#Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants her to be ‘happy, healthy’ amid conservatorship battle, attorney says

Kevin Federline is sending nothing but positive vibes to his ex-wife Britney Spears, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2007. In years past, the former dancer was known in pop culture circles as "K-Fed" and even saw his last name turned into a verb – called getting "Federlined" – for the victory many believe he claimed in his divorce from Spears. Federline was granted sole custody of the ex-couple's two sons: Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.