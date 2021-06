Are you eagerly waiting for Final Fantasy XVI? During the showcase of PS5, Final Fantasy XVI officially came into the spotlight. Yes, you are right! Every fan of the game series had been waiting to hear the accurate announcement about the trailer and launch date. It has been an exciting game, especially since the previous game was released a year ago. However, if you are interested in the series, here is everything you need to know, including releasing details, releasing platform, the trailer of the series, gameplay, and many other factors.