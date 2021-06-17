Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Ron Friedman on Reverse Engineering Creative Breakthroughs

By Keen On
Literary Hub
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Ron Friedman, the author of Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the...

lithub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Susan Cain
Person
Johann Sebastian Bach
Person
Adam Grant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Reverse Engineering#Keen On#Itunes#Stitcher#Nazareth College#Npr#The New York Times#Washington Post#Boston Globe#The Globe And Mail#Men S Health#Allure#Harvard Business Review#Cnn#Forbes Fast Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
Related
Books & Literatureskipprichard.com

How to Bring Breakthrough Ideas to Life

Do the most creative among us think differently? If so, how?. ALIEN THINKING is a book about the importance of thinking differently and questioning your assumptions to come up with breakthrough solutions. I talk to its three co-authors – Cyril Bouquet, Mike Wade and Jean-Louis Barsoux – all professors at IMD business school in Lausanne (Switzerland) about their new work. Learning how the most innovative leaders step back and see the big picture, assess the underlying issue, and then approach the solutions in a systemic, realistic way helped me see things in an entirely new way. I think you will find our dialogue full of useful information to help you think differently.
Advocacynonprofitquarterly.org

Creative Resistance

Kendra Hicks, Director of Radical Philanthropy at Resist, convened Justice is Essential, a three-part series. This conversation on “creative resistance” between adrienne maree brown and Toshi Reagon took place on February 17, 2021. In this excerpt, the speakers discuss the role of individuals in creative change and how paradigm shift is a lot like speculative sci-fi, because it requires imagining a world we have not lived in yet.
PixarBentley Falcon Athletics

Learning How to Think Like Pink

Best-selling author shares insights about business — and life — with students. Daniel Pink is the New York Times best-selling author of six books about business, work and human behavior. From 1995 -1997, he served as chief speechwriter for Vice President Al Gore. And his TED talk about the science of motivation is among the top 25 most popular TED talks of all time.
RetailThrive Global

Gia Lacqua of Elivate: “Embrace imperfection”

Embrace imperfection. Perfection is an illusion.This is an obvious one, but it can be a hard pill for perfectionists to swallow. Embracing your imperfections is one giant step on the road to recovery. I realized that my kids would rather have a fun mom, than a clean house. Many successful...
CollegesHouston Chronicle

Consciously Collaborates with Stanford University to Provide Underrepresented Students and Founders with Real-World Digital Marketing Experience

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Consciously CEO Rai-mon Nemar Barnes is announcing a collaboration with Stanford Graduate School of Business to provide software, professional mentorship and marketing experience to Black-owned start-ups and Stanford MBA candidates as part of the Scale-Up Garage pilot course. The collaboration comes at a time when many minority business owners are struggling to scale their businesses and reach their intended demographics. Through Scale-Up Garage, Barnes aims to start from the ground up, and give students the foundation of experience to help them in future entrepreneurial endeavors.
SciencePosted by
BGR.com

Breakthrough study suggests it might be impossible to reverse aging

Life expectancy has increased dramatically in the past few hundred years, as humans have improved living conditions and medical treatments. However, living longer isn’t the endgame, as many research projects are looking at preventing or even reversing the process of aging. Some researchers might have figured out how to reverse aging in the brain. Others think they’ve discovered the genetic keys needed to reverse aging. But brand new research indicates that humans, like many other species, are doomed to age. The process might be unstoppable and our ability to slow down aging might be limited, according to a breakthrough study. BEST PRIME...
RelationshipsFortune

How to make small talk with colleagues again

Welcome to Worksheet, a newsletter about how people are working smarter in these turbulent times. In this week's edition, S. Mitra Kalita takes a look at how office reopenings mean reassessing how we communicate with and relate to each other at work. Rule no. 1 is to suspend the rules.
SciencePosted by
Forbes

‘Thinkers And Innovators’: An Interview With Marcus Du Sautoy

The ‘Thinkers and Innovators’ series explores the science and philosophy of the brain and mind with some of the world’s foremost forward thinking experts. It also explores technologies used for studying and interfacing with the brain, as well as technologies motivated by the brain, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.
EconomyThrive Global

Maria Spear Ollis of Spear IP: “Be a lifelong learner”

As women founders increase in numbers, they must instead take the bull by the horns and found companies with their own cutting-edge policies when it comes to work-life balance and family. As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing...
Entertainmentnonfictionauthorsassociation.com

Podcast Interview: Mike Onorato 08/11/2021 – Book Launch Secrets from a Top Publicity Firm

Event Date: August 11, 2021 | Time: 10AM PT / 1PM ET. Join us as Mike Onorato speaks on the topic: Book Launch Secrets from a Top Publicity Firm. Mike Onorato joined Smith Publicity in 2016. He is currently Vice President where he manages a publicity staff of more than a dozen professional publicists and directs client relations and media strategy for more than 90 clients. He works closely with publishing clients including HarperCollins Leadership, Harper Horizon, Wiley, Nelson Books and Kogan Page. At Smith Publicity, he has directed his team to dozens of bestselling projects and media placements in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Harvard Business Review, Financial Times, Forbes, Fast Company, The Today Show, Good Morning America, 20/20, The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, AARP, The Atlantic, FOX News, CNN, CNBC, NPR, BBC and many more.
Labor Issuesmarginalrevolution.com

The Edward Nelson books on Milton Friedman

Two volumes, such a wonderful book, for sure one of the best of the year. Not quite a biography, more a study of Friedman’s career, but his career was his life so this is a wonderful biography too. Here is one excerpt:. Friedman was a student of business cycles who...
uctv.tv

Engineering Your Way to A Creative Life with Saura Naderi - Creative Conversations

Saura Naderi has used her training as an engineer to turn dreams into reality. Whether building a robotic dress to developing innovative STEAM programs for kids, she has an eye to inclusivity and sparking joy. Hear how she cultivated this unique mindset and how she worked through trauma to allow for creativity in her career (#36940)
Internettechinvestornews.com

Facebook develops way to reverse-engineer and trace deepfakes

Deepfakes are used to spread misinformation on - and tech giants and fighting back. Facebook, in collaboration with the researchers from Michigan State University (MSU), has developed a new technique it claims can detect deepfake images. On top of detection, the researchers and Facebook say the new approach can also reverse-engineer deepfakes to reveal identifying features of the machine learning model used to create them.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Reading Books About… People Reading Books?

Eight years ago I wrote a memoir called Dead Babies and Seaside Towns about my experience of stillbirth and surrogacy. The book was rejected by the mainstream publishing industry, so I crowdfunded my memoir through the UK publisher Unbound and the book went on to win the PEN/Ackerley Prize. Now,...
Musicdiscoverweyburn.com

Put it in Reverse

Have a listen as we play a part of the song backward. Are you able to identify our mystery country song?
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Reverse-engineering deepfakes to pry out telling secrets

Scientists at Facebook and Michigan State University are describing their reverse-engineering method for identifying deepfakes and learning what was used to create them. No one is saying how accurate it is, but an article in VentureBeat quotes researchers from the organizations saying their tactic is “substantially better” compared to chance and “competitive” when compared to other deepfake detection schemes.
Designdesignboom.com

dorte mandrup on 'irreplaceable places' for friedman benda's 'design in dialogue'

On april 1, 2020, new york gallery friedman benda initiated a series of online interviews aimed at connecting individuals across the world with leading voices in the creative field. design in dialogue is a conversational program hosted alternately by curator and historian glenn adamson and designer stephen burks that engages with designers, makers, critics, and curators as they reflect on their careers and creative processes. against the backdrop of COVID-19 and global lockdowns, the conversations are held virtually on zoom for 1 hour for anyone in the world to tune in to, and include a participatory Q&A with the audience in attendance. friedman benda has since presented more than 90 episodes, and will continue with a lineup of future guests, each offering unparalleled insight into the sensibilities, musings, and memories of today’s creative protagonists.