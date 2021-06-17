Ron Friedman on Reverse Engineering Creative Breakthroughs

Do the most creative among us think differently? If so, how?. ALIEN THINKING is a book about the importance of thinking differently and questioning your assumptions to come up with breakthrough solutions. I talk to its three co-authors – Cyril Bouquet, Mike Wade and Jean-Louis Barsoux – all professors at IMD business school in Lausanne (Switzerland) about their new work. Learning how the most innovative leaders step back and see the big picture, assess the underlying issue, and then approach the solutions in a systemic, realistic way helped me see things in an entirely new way. I think you will find our dialogue full of useful information to help you think differently.