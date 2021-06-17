Ron Friedman on Reverse Engineering Creative Breakthroughs

Event Date: August 11, 2021 | Time: 10AM PT / 1PM ET. Join us as Mike Onorato speaks on the topic: Book Launch Secrets from a Top Publicity Firm. Mike Onorato joined Smith Publicity in 2016. He is currently Vice President where he manages a publicity staff of more than a dozen professional publicists and directs client relations and media strategy for more than 90 clients. He works closely with publishing clients including HarperCollins Leadership, Harper Horizon, Wiley, Nelson Books and Kogan Page. At Smith Publicity, he has directed his team to dozens of bestselling projects and media placements in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Harvard Business Review, Financial Times, Forbes, Fast Company, The Today Show, Good Morning America, 20/20, The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, AARP, The Atlantic, FOX News, CNN, CNBC, NPR, BBC and many more.