Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, GA

Police, family searching for Henry County man missing for days

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dplWC_0aX5ML2z00

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police and family members are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Henry County man who hasn’t been seen in days.

Rory Harris, 61, was last seen leaving his home at Jackson Lake Road on Saturday. Family members say they are extremely concerned because Harris is terminally ill.

Harris is 6 feet tall, weighs about 195 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair. His daughter-in-law says Harris was last seen wearing a teal shirt, black sweatpants and black and white Nike shoes.

The family has organized search parties every day since his disappearance to look for Harris.

“We just want my father in law home. We do not know if someone has picked him up. We have called all hospitals even vet hospitals because he told hospice he was a vet and he was not. We are doing anything and everything we can even possibly think of,” Amy Jo Harris wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information regarding Harris is urged to contact Detective J. Love at 770-288-8370 or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

Updates from the family can also be found on Facebook.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Henry County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hospice#Nike#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Decatur, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Joy and sorrow amid boy's dramatic rescue, mother's death

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — It was just a small hand waving through the wreckage, yet one of the few hopeful moments amid a largely fruitless effort to find survivors. Nicholas Balboa was walking his dog on the beach when he heard the rumbling he thought was thunder, he told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Friday. Sensing something was wrong, he dropped off his dog and hurried back outside.
Nebraska StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Police: 2 men accused of robbing Nebraska apartment twice in same day

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two men are accused of returning to a Nebraska apartment they had robbed earlier in the day, authorities said. Dangelo Harris, 23, of Lincoln, and Hunter Bull, 22, of Iowa, were arrested by police in Lincoln on Thursday, according to Lancaster County online booking records. Harris was charged with robbery and burglary - obstructing a peace officer, while Bull was charged with burglary - obstructing a peace officer, records show.
Florida StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Florida man sentenced for buying parts of dead endangered animals

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for buying parts of dead endangered animals, prosecutors said Wednesday. Steven Phillip Griffin II, 36, of Palm Harbor, also will have two years of supervised release after his prison term ends, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
WSB Radio

Floyd's 7-year-old daughter heard at Chauvin's sentencing

George Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter says she wishes she could tell her late father that “I miss you and I love you.”. Gianna Floyd's video interview was played in court Friday during the sentencing hearing f or former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
WSB Radio

Bullet found in remains in search for Tulsa massacre victims

A bullet has been found in a set of human remains that were exhumed during a search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, a search team member said Friday. Nine sets of remains have been examined and the bullet was found in the shoulder of a man, forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield said. Other parts of the man's remains showed similar signs of trauma, including to the head.
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Radio

Chauvin's mother calls her son 'honorable and selfless'

The mother of the former Minneapolis police officer being sentenced Friday in George Floyd's death told the judge that her son is a "quiet, thoughtful, honorable and selfless man" who should not receive a lengthy sentence. Carolyn Pawlenty made the statement in court before her son, Derek Chauvin, heard his...
SocietyPosted by
WSB Radio

Chauvin offers condolences to Floyd family at sentencing

Derek Chauvin used brief comments at his sentencing hearing Friday to offer condolences to George Floyd’s family, and said he hopes more will come out in the future that gives them “some peace of mind.”. Chauvin spoke for less than a minute. With a possible appeal and with a federal...
Alabama StatePosted by
WSB Radio

US soldier’s 80-year-old dog tag found in UK returned to Alabama

CARBON HILL, Ala. — A World War II veteran’s dog tag is coming home after nearly 80 years. The tag, which belonged to Jim Henry Flanagan of Carbon Hill, Alabama, was found in the United Kingdom by Philip Forman, WIAT reported. Forman found the tag in a field that was a training area in England during World War II, the television station reported.