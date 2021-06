Rice pilaf is a real classic. Seriously. The origins of rice pilaf are believed to lie somewhere in India after rice cultivation made its way into the region, according to Smart Kitchen. Yet its history likely goes back far earlier than what's in the written historical record, which means there will always be some mystique around the early days of rice pilaf. What chefs and cooks do know is that the widely known and beloved Spanish-born paella owes its existence to this rice meal. Pilaf has since made its way across the world to practically everywhere, from Central Asia and Iran to the United States. It's since become a favorite for its versatility as much as its simplicity.