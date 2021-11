The expectation is for Deshaun Watson to be traded by the November 2 deadline. Will it be to the Denver Broncos? Is that option still on the table?. The annual NFL trade deadline is just over a week away. Although it’s common for a lot of rumors to float around in the days leading up to the deadline with little to no actual action, a possible league MVP candidate is expected to be moved by November 2. That possible league MVP candidate is Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but given all that has transpired in the last eight months, are the Denver Broncos an option for him?

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO