When it comes to digital, we intuitively think ‘disruption’. Especially in our post-pandemic age, new digital solutions, businesses and innovations are emerging all the time. However, the potential of digital doesn’t just wait in the future, it also rests in the past. Digital standards and technologies can help us re-evaluate and improve on many past breakthroughs, rendering them viable again or perhaps even for the first time. This makes digital a powerful ally in the fight for sustainability.