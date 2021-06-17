Cancel
Business

Publicis.Poke CEO Nick Farnhill Stepping Down, to Be Replaced by John Hadfield

By Brittaney Kiefer
AdWeek
 8 days ago

Nick Farnhill, founder and chief executive of Publicis.Poke, is leaving the agency after 20 years.

www.adweek.com
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
BusinessAdWeek

Initiative Chairman Mat Baxter Named Global CEO of Huge

Mat Baxter is leaving Initiative but staying with the IPG Network, having today been named global chief executive officer at Huge. Baxter moves over from IPG’s Initiative, where he was most recently chairman. In his new role, Baxter will lead the agency of more than 1,200 people across a dozen markets.
Businessaccountancytoday.co.uk

FreeAgent CEO to step down in July

FreeAgent, a cloud accounting company, has announced that co-founder Ed Molyneux will step down from his role as chief executive officer this July. Molyneux, who co-founded FreeAgent in 2007, following a career as an RAF Harrier pilot, will leave the company on 16 July after a 14-year-long tenure as CEO.
Worcester Business Journal

Staples CEO steps down, replacement search commences

Framingham office supply retailer Staples, Inc. announced on Wednesday its CEO, Alexander “Sandy” Douglas would be stepping down as the company’s CEO, with an interim CEO taking the helm effective Friday. The company did not immediately disclose why the sudden leadership change was taking place, noting only it was a...
Boston Globe

CEO of Staples to be replaced by chairman

Framingham-based Staples Inc., which operates a North American delivery business bearing the name of the office-supply retailer, said Chief Executive Officer Sandy Douglas will step down from his post and be replaced on an interim basis by Chairman John Lederer. The changes go into effect on June 18 and the...
Businessmytotalretail.com

Staples CEO Stepping Down By Mutual Agreement

Staples CEO Alexander Douglas is stepping down by mutual agreement with the company, reports Yahoo. Executive Chairman of the Board John A. Lederer will be appointed interim CEO of the company, effective Friday, June 18. Lederer has served as executive chairman of the board of Staples, Inc. since 2017, and as a senior advisor at Staples parent company, Sycamore Partners, since 2017.
kfgo.com

Staples CEO Alexander Douglas to step down

(Reuters) – Office supplies retailer Staples said on Wednesday its chief executive officer, Alexander Douglas, would step down from his role and be replaced by executive chairman John Lederer on an interim basis. The move comes two weeks after Staples offered to buy Office Depot owner ODP Corp’s consumer business...
Businessguitar.com

Chris Martin IV officially steps down as CEO of CF Martin & Co.

Christian Frederick Martin IV has officially stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer of his CF Martin & Co. marking the first time the iconic guitar maker will be led by someone outside of the Martin family. Thomas Ripsam, a corporate growth strategist, has been named the new CEO of...
BusinessGamasutra

Andrew Day stepping down as CEO of game service provider Keywords

Keywords CEO Andrew Day is stepping down with immediate effect following a health scare earlier this year. The chief exec took a temporary leave of absence in March 2021 for health reasons, but has now decided to bring forward a longer term retirement plan that will see him depart as CEO and step down as a director of the board.
KATC News

LEDA President/CEO stepping down later this year

President and CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) Gregg Gothreaux is stepping down later this year after 26 years in the position, The Advocate reports . In a statement released Tuesday, Gothreaux said he has had "a rewarding career filled with wonderful mentors, insightful leaders, supportive commissioners and the best staff in the world!"
NBC News

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly to step down

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly, 66, will step down from his position and "transition roles" to become executive chairman, the company announced Wednesday. Robert Jordan, Southwest's executive vice president for corporate services will become the next CEO, starting Feb. 1 next year. He joined the airline in 1988 and served several key roles.
CNBC

Full Interview with AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on recovery outlook, stepping down

Bars and restaurants are back in full force in much of the country. Sports games and live events are also back worldwide with fulls stadiums. Will this be a boon for Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer? The stock is up about 50% since the beginning of the pandemic. Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Carlos Brito joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss. Brito is stepping down from his role on July 1 after 15 years as the head of the company.
BusinessThe Drum

Former Ogilvy and Saatchi creative lead Robin Smith joins Receptional

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Receptional – the Bedford-based digital marketing agency, which...
Businessaithority.com

MediaCom UK Appoints James Parnum as Head of Planning

With over 15 years of experience, James Parnum will lead MediaCom’s planning teams to deliver the ‘Seeing the Bigger Picture’ vision. MediaCom UK is announcing the appointment of James Parnum as Managing Partner and Head of Planning, as it looks to deliver on its ‘Seeing the Bigger Picture’ vision. Parnum...
martechseries.com

Harte Hanks Promotes Brian Linscott To Chief Executive Officer

Linscott’s Two-year Plus Company Senior Executive Role Ensures Continuity of Experienced Leadership. Harte Hanks, Inc. (OTCQX: HRTH), an industry leader in Marketing Services and Execution, Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics Services, today announced that its Board of Directors has promoted Chief Operating Officer Brian Linscott to the position of CEO, succeeding Andrew Benett, effective immediately.
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Steve Warren, CEO at Mapp Digital

Marketing teams today need to be more aligned than before to be able to deliver a holistic customer experience; Steve Warren, CEO at Mapp Digital talks about some proven best practices in this Q&A:. ______. Welcome to MarTech Series Steve, tell us more about Mapp Digital and how you’ve evolved...
TheStreet

Omnicom Media Group Agencies Named Top Performing Media Networks At Cannes Lions

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) - Get Report dominated the Media Network of the Festival competition at the 2021 Cannes Festival of Media. OMG agencies PHD and OMD earned first and second place respectively in the highly competitive category that honors the best performing media agency. Traditionally known as Media Network of the Year, the name of the award was adjusted for the 2021 festival to reflect that this year's judging encompassed two years of work following the cancellation of the 2020 festival due to Covid-19.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Marketing Acquired by MNTN (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Marketing, the agency behind viral ads for Match and Mint Mobile, has been acquired by the advertising software company MNTN. As part of the deal, Maximum Effort Marketing will retain its identity and exist as an agency within MNTN (“mountain”). Reynolds will serve as MNTN’s chief creative officer while George Dewey will become the company’s chief brand officer, while also retaining his position as president of Maximum Effort.