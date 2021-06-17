Publicis.Poke CEO Nick Farnhill Stepping Down, to Be Replaced by John Hadfield
Nick Farnhill, founder and chief executive of Publicis.Poke, is leaving the agency after 20 years. Brittaney is Adweek's European Creativity editor. Why Awareness-Driven Brands Must Rethink Television Measurement Thursday, June 24, 2021. {"channel":"elasticpress","title":"Recommended","post_types":["post","page"],"lineup_id":"54851","since_qty":30,"since_time":"d","until_qty":0,"until_time":"m","q":"","num_posts":0,"vertical":"agencies"}www.adweek.com