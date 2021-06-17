Publicis.Poke CEO Nick Farnhill Stepping Down, to Be Replaced by John Hadfield

Bars and restaurants are back in full force in much of the country. Sports games and live events are also back worldwide with fulls stadiums. Will this be a boon for Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer? The stock is up about 50% since the beginning of the pandemic. Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Carlos Brito joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss. Brito is stepping down from his role on July 1 after 15 years as the head of the company.