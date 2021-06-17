Tucker Summit CID re-elects Kris Miller, Adds Stephen Bridges & Carl Deckers to Board of Directors
Tucker Summit Community Improvement District (TSCID) is pleased to announce two new board members and the reelection of a current member to the board of directors. During the June 8 board meeting, Ackerman & Co. President Kris Miller was unanimously re-elected to serve another three-year term, Jones Lang LaSalle’s (JLL) Executive Managing Director Stephen Bridges was also voted in as the newest member and gatc LP President and COO Carl Deckers was placed on the board of directors as the new City of Tucker appointee replacing Bill Kaduck.metroatlantaceo.com